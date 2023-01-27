Tesla Car Insurance: How Much Does It Cost? – GOBankingRates

Banking

Learn

Savings Accounts

Checking Accounts

Certificate of Deposit

Money Market Accounts

Credit Unions

Loans

Interest Rates

Reviews

Get Started

Best Banks

Best Savings Accounts

Best Checking Accounts

Best CD Rates

Best Neobanks

Latest on Mortgage

Best Online and Neobank Savings

Best Online Banks

Best Regional Banks

Best Credit Unions

Latest on Refinance

Find The Best Bank For You

Investing

Learn

Stocks

Bonds

Cryptocurrency

Brokerages

Funds

Real Estate

Your Strategy

Reviews

Get Started

Best Online Brokerages

Best Investing Apps

Best Mutual Funds

Best Stocks for Beginners

Best Robo-Advisors

Cheap Stocks to Buy New

Best Cryptocurrency to Buy Now

Next Big Cryptocurrency

Find The Best Bank For You

Retirement

Learn

401k

IRAs

Social Security

Annuities

Savings Advice

Get Started

Best IRA Providers

Best Roth IRA Providers

Best 401k Companies

Best 401k Plans

Retire Early

Best Online Banks

Best Regional Banks

Best Credit Unions

Retirement at Any Age

FIND THE BEST BANK FOR YOU

Credit Cards

Learn

News & Advice

Rewards

Retail

Business

Reviews

Get Started

Best Credit Cards 2023

Best Reward Credit Cards

Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards

Best Cash Back Credit Cards

Critics’ Choice Credit Cards

Best Travel Credit Cards

Best Airline Credit Cards

Check Credit

Raise Credit

Repair Credit

Find The Best Card For You

Live Richer™

Learn

Saving Money

Money

Shopping

Budgeting

Home Tips

Side Gigs

Net Worth

Financial Planning

Taxes

Travel

Get Started

Create a Budget

Tackle Debt

Know Your Net Worth

Find a Side Job

Your Money Champion

Pay off Your Mortgage

Live Richer Podcast

Find The Best Bank For You

Trending

Trending Topics

News & Events

Crypto on the Go

Travel Rich

Filing Taxes

Back to School Finances

GEN Z: The Future of Finances

Small Business Spotlight

Best Banks 2023

Financially Savvy Female

Economy Explained

Top Money Experts

Retirement at Any Age

Year in Review

FIND THE BEST BANK FOR YOU

Many of the offers appearing on this site are from advertisers from which this website receives compensation for being listed here. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site (including, for example, the order in which they appear). These offers do not represent all available deposit, investment, loan or credit products.

If you own or want to buy a Tesla electric car you should consider all possible insurance options and costs. Drivers new to Tesla may be unaware that the electric car manufacturer now provides its own car insurance coverage packages. Buying your car insurance directly from Tesla instead of another insurance provider may give you cheaper rates and more coverage.

Read: 3 Ways Smart People Save Money When Filing Their Taxes

Insurance for Tesla cars can get expensive. The following list is what the average American would pay annually for insurance on each Tesla model. Prices are obtained by averaging quotes from various providers and states:

More From Your Money: Choose a high-interest saving, checking, CD, or investing account from our list of top banks to start saving today.

When it comes to insuring your Tesla, rates can vary widely based on your insurance provider and your car model. Here is a breakdown of some of the top insurance providers and the average annual insurance cost for various Tesla models.

Tesla’s electric vehicles may be more expensive to insure than regular combustion engine cars. According to a Consumer Reports investigation, a Tesla Model 3 was $318 more expensive to insure annually than a comparatively priced gasoline car, the Audi A4. This rate is not exclusive to Tesla vehicles, as the report found that electric vehicles from many manufacturers are more expensive to insure than hybrid or gasoline cars.

Tesla launched its car insurance service in August 2019, pledging to give drivers up to 20% cheaper rates than its competition. Tesla claimed that because it knew its vehicles best, it could “leverage the advanced technology, safety and serviceability of Tesla cars to provide insurance at a lower cost.”

At first, Tesla car insurance was only available in California, but since then, the program has expanded to many other states. Currently, these are the states where Tesla car insurance is available:

Here are some key factors to keep in mind when comparing Tesla to other car insurance providers.

Tesla states that its car insurance plans can be, in some cases, up to 30% cheaper than the competition. Factors affecting your Tesla Insurance premiums include your vehicle, where you live, how much you drive, what coverage you select and the vehicle’s monthly Safety Score.

Tesla says that many other insurers calculate rates based on information that has little to do with your driving. Instead of doing that, Tesla says that they use their cars’ advanced sensors to collect information on your driving and calculate your premiums based on your driving behavior.

More From Your Money: Choose a high-interest saving, checking, CD, or investing account from our list of top banks to start saving today.

Unlike other insurers, Tesla excludes the following factors from premium calculations:

Safety Score

Your real-time driving behavior, including hard braking, aggressive turning, unsafe following and the amount of late-night driving you do, is used to calculate your Safety Score. Your Safety Score can range from 0 to 100 and is calculated based on the past 30 days of data. At the end of the month, your Safety Score is used to calculate your premiums for the next month. The higher your safety score, the lower your premiums. Because of this, you can directly affect how much you will pay for car insurance next month by driving more safely.

Unfortunately, California’s insurance coverage based on driving behavior is unavailable. If you’re a California resident, compare quotes with other providers to see whether Tesla is still a good option for you.

Tesla car insurance can be purchased directly from the Tesla mobile app on iOS or Android. Current Tesla vehicle owners can buy a policy in-app by tapping the profile picture icon in the top-right corner and selecting “Get Tesla Insurance.” New Tesla vehicle owners can purchase a policy in the Tesla app before their delivery once they have an assigned VIN in their Tesla Account.

Tesla vehicle owners with non-Tesla vehicles can also insure their non-Tesla vehicles by adding them when they purchase a policy. Existing policyholders can contact Tesla to add non-Tesla vehicles to their policy.

Customers can pay their premiums using a credit or debit card inside the app. Tesla does not offer users the option to purchase plans or pay premiums through other methods.

Picking a provider for your car insurance is a big decision. Since rates differ based on location and other factors, it is best to request quotes from both Tesla and other insurance providers to find the best rates for your budget.

Information is accurate as of Jan. 17, 2023.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided by any entity covered in this article. Any opinions, analyses, reviews, ratings or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author alone and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any entity named in this article.

Our in-house research team and on-site financial experts work together to create content that’s accurate, impartial, and up to date. We fact-check every single statistic, quote and fact using trusted primary resources to make sure the information we provide is correct. You can learn more about GOBankingRates’ processes and standards in our editorial policy.

Share This Article:

Get advice on achieving your financial goals and stay up to date on the day’s top financial stories.

By clicking the ‘Subscribe Now’ button, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can click on the ‘unsubscribe’ link in the email at anytime.

Advertiser Disclosure: Many of the offers appearing on this site are from advertisers from which this website receives compensation for being listed here. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site (including, for example, the order in which they appear). These offers do not represent all available deposit, investment, loan or credit products.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.

source