Get a Microsoft Office Lifetime License for Just $30 – TV Guide

Get a lifetime license for Word, Excel, PowerPoint & more

StackCommerce has brought back its deal for a lifetime license for Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for TV Guide readers. For just $30, you can get the Windows or Mac version of Microsoft Office. Normally, the lifetime license costs $349.

With Microsoft Office Professional, you’ll get:

With the offer, you’ll get a single license for a single PC or Mac. You’ll get an instant delivery, making your link available immediately after purchase. The link must be redeemed within 30 days of purchase.

With a lifetime license, you’ll keep the 2021 version of Microsoft Office rather than getting the latest software updates as they’re released like you would with Microsoft 365. For most users, the savings will be well worth it.

This deal expires on February 1, 2023, so act fast to sign up and save for life.

