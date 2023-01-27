Marvel Studios Hires Arrowverse Writers for New Disney+ Show – The Direct

Although the Arrowverse is ending, this doesn’t mean the end of the road for its writers, as some have jumped ship to one of Marvel Studios‘ Disney+ shows.

The Arrowverse has had a long run in The CW, with DC’s small screen universe introducing shows such as The Flash, Arrow, and Legends of Tomorrow. After a nine-year stint and plenty of crossovers, the universe will end with The Flash Season 9.

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios is still hitting the ground running as it is set to release many projects on the small screen, one of them being Daredevil: Born Again.

Now, two Arrowverse writers have found a new Marvel home.

As per The Cosmic Circus, Marvel Studios added Jill Blankenship and Grainne Godfree to Daredevil: Born Again‘s writing team. The pair both served as writers for the Arrowverse shows.

Blankenship was the showrunner and co-creator of Naomi, a recently-canceled Arrowverse series from The CW. She also wrote six Arrow episodes, including Season 8 Episode 9, which was the backdoor pilot of the scrapped Green Arrow and the Canaries spin-off series.

Aside from Blankenship’s Arrowverse resume, the veteran writer was also the consulting producer for Netflix’s Sweet Tooth.

Godfree wrote for Arrow, The Flash, and 20 episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. Aside from being a writer in Legends, she also served as its executive producer. Godfree will also reportedly write and executive produce Jennifer Lynn Barnes’ The Inheritance Games.

Daredevil Born Again is set to begin filming next month and will take place throughout the rest of the year.

The addition of Jill Blankenship and Grainne Godfree to Born Again‘s writing team is expected to benefit the upcoming Disney+ series due to the pair’s experience writing superhero shows set in a shared universe.

Moreover, the Arrowverse was filled with exciting crossovers, with the pair also having some experience in that arena.

This is a good sign, considering that lead star Charlie Cox already teased that some potential Marvel characters could make cameos in Daredevil: Born Again.

The Daredevil writing gig also offers a fresh start for the pair, especially now that the Arrowverse is ending. This opportunity acts as Godfree’s own redemption in the writing realm, mainly because Legends of Tomorrow was unceremoniously canceled last year.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to hit Disney+ sometime in Spring 2024.

