Will Dogecoin Reach $1 in 2022? Big Eyes Coin and Other Cryptocurrencies That Could Offer More | Bitcoinist.com – Bitcoinist

Dogecoin (DOGE), the meme cryptocurrency of whales and crypto influencers, has been the biggest winner of Q4 2022. The reason is not far-fetched from Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout that sparked speculations of a possible Twitter integration. Many crypto enthusiasts and traders speculated highly of a possible Twitter–Dogecoin partnership which initiated a high buy pressure on the meme token.

After a week, we could observe Dogecoin retracing and consolidating as speculations still loom over a Twitter–Dogecoin deal. Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover came through with new policies, including monetizing the social media giant.

A Dogecoin announcement by Musk could still push Dogecoin further—this time to more close to the $DOGE dream of $1 per unit. Many other cryptocurrencies like Shiba Inu (SHIB) could, however, offer more worth over time than Dogecoin regardless of it reaching $1 per unit.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new cryptocurrency built to scale could even offer higher returns than Dogecoin. We’ll see more of this in this article.



Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the cryptocurrency of the Big Eyes platform designed to power the entire platform and its products, services, and community. A community-driven cryptocurrency and ecosystem—Big Eyes Coin is built to evolve, scale, and provide invaluable liquidity in DeFi.

The Big Eyes presale is a record-breaking program for a new meme cryptocurrency, especially with a less familiar meme theme. Cute-looking cats inspire big Eyes Coin as it seeks to establish a healthy rivalry with its nearest relative—Dog-themed meme tokens.



Dogecoin (DOGE) may have the numbers, considering its long years of activity in DeFi. Meanwhile, Big Eyes Coin’s market newness could be a strong upholding factor to its potential returns.

The Big Eyes Coin community will decide its future and ensure it maintains a constant inflationary and deflationary protocol.

Aside from Big Eyes Coin, a few select crypto assets could be worthwhile. One of them is Binance Coin (BNB). Binance Coin is the utility coin of the Binance ecosystem designed to handle the activities, products, and services of Binance.

Binance is the top store of value which makes it a better token security than many rivals. Binance Coin features in the top 10 cryptocurrency list with a market cap of more than 55 billion. Binance Exchange, the largest crypto exchange by trading, offers discount rates and incentives for Binance Coin holders—a similar protocol that will be adopted on Big Eyes using the Big Eyes Coin.

Big Eyes Coin will also be used to purchase NFTs and Web3 tools on the Big Eyes platform. This will keep liquidity coming into the platform.

If you need a cryptocurrency that could offer higher returns based on established community-driving facts, then Big Eyes Coin is worth trying. Ensure to carry out due diligence before engaging in any form of purchase involving Big Eyes Coin.

Use code BCUTE219 at checkout for another 5% tokens for free!



Learn more about Big Eyes Coin



For updates and exclusive offers enter your email.

Bitcoinist is the ultimate news and review site for the crypto currency community!

Bitcoin news portal providing breaking news, guides, price analysis about decentralized digital money & blockchain technology.

© 2022 Bitcoinist. All Rights Reserved.

source