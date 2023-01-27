Watch Elder Bednar's second live Q&A on Instagram – Church News

Apostle speaks about Jesus Christ, the sacrament, repentance, covenants and ordinances

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles answers questions during a question-and-answer session on his Instagram account on Jan. 24, 2023.

Screenshot from Instagram

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles held his second live Q&A on Instagram on Tuesday, Jan. 24, where he answered questions from social media followers and bore witness of the Savior Jesus Christ.

Following the pattern of his first live Instagram question-and-answer session, Elder Bednar spoke from his office in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City to thousands of people tuning in live.

The questions were:

Before responding, Elder Bednar reminded listeners that his answers would not answer the question for each individual, but only the Holy Ghost would help them know the things they needed to know and feel.

He suggested two major elements in coming to know the Savior:

“I can promise you that as you study the New Testament, look for those elements of the character of Christ, you will come to know Him in a much deeper, richer way, and you will draw closer to Him,” Elder Bednar said, adding that 3 Nephi should also be studied along with the four Gospels.

He also spoke of the power of repentance, and explained how covenants and ordinances connect individuals to the living Christ. He closed with his testimony of Jesus Christ.

Watch the full Q&A on Elder Bednar’s Instagram page.

