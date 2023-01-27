As Microsoft Cloud Hits $100 Billion, Google and Oracle Grab Share – Acceleration Economy

While Microsoft has become the first cloud vendor to top $100 billion in annual revenue, the world’s #1 cloud vendor faces more-significant challenges than ever before from aggressive and capable competitors, slackening demand, and tumbling growth rates across its vast portfolio.

In particular, both Google Cloud (#3 on the Cloud Wars Top 10) and Oracle (#4 on that list) are growing much more rapidly than Microsoft in the cloud and are picking off blue-chip customers for cloud applications, infrastructure, databases, and cybersecurity.

For its fiscal Q2 ended Dec. 31, Microsoft reported the following key numbers:

Those numbers come as the growth trajectory of Microsoft’s cloud business has moderated considerably over the past several quarters. While there are many factors at play behind that trend, I believe the primary ones include:

So it might now be time to shift our perspective on and expectations for Microsoft’s $100-billion cloud business from stunning results quarter after quarter to very impressive growth in the low 20s for a business that did just over $100 billion for the calendar year.

We’ll have more-detailed analyses of these and related numbers and in particular CEO Satya Nadella’s earnings-call commentary in the next few days.

Overall, I expect Microsoft will let loose the AI dogs of war to get the company’s growth numbers back to a level that separated it very clearly from almost every other cloud provider on the planet.

For more insights on the hows and whys of sustainability’s impact on business processes and profits, please join us for the Acceleration Economy Sustainability Impact Digital Summit on January 26, 2023. Register today for your free streaming pass here.

Founder, Cloud Wars

Co-Founder, Acceleration Economy

Founder of Cloud Wars and Co-Founder of the Acceleration Economy, Bob leads the strategic direction of the global analyst network and actively covers the Cloud and Digital Business categories. Creator of Cloud Wars Top 10, a ranking and ongoing analysis world’s most influential tech companies driving digital business and the digital economy. World-class strategic communicator focused on emerging business strategy, disruptive innovation, and forward-looking leadership.

Contact Bob Evans …

Comments are closed.



Type above and press Enter to search. Press Esc to cancel.

Connect with

Here you will find a wealth of information created for people that are on a mission to redefine business models with cloud techinologies, AI, automation, low code / no code applications, data, security & more to compete in the Acceleration Economy!

source