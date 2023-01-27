Why Dogecoin and Shiba Inu's Price Predictions Are Slumping … – BanklessTimes

The GameFi sector is widely thought to have a brighter future than meme coins. GameFi can revolutionize the entire gaming industry, whereas meme coins don’t do much at all. As a result, the Dogecoin and Shiba Inu price predictions are less bullish than Metacade – a brand-new platform that could change the game for good.

The Dogecoin and Shiba Inu price predictions look likely to produce gains for investors, but it is uncertain whether the two meme coins can ever reclaim their previous all-time highs. DOGE topped out at $0.74 in 2021, while SHIB hit $0.000088 around the same time.

The period was filled with explosive price action, as each meme coin peaked at the height of the 2021 bull market. However, DOGE and SHIB suffered major drawdowns in 2022. Both are currently over 90% down from their all-time high (ATH), and the Dogecoin and Shiba Inu price predictions are forecasting a difficult road ahead.

On the other hand, a brand-new GameFi platform called Metacade looks set to enjoy a very different future. The MCADE token recently started its presale event, in which over $3.5 million worth of funding was raised in over nine weeks. Now, Metacade could become one of the key players in blockchain gaming.

Dogecoin is one of the original meme coins in Web3. The blockchain is a fork of Bitcoin (BTC). It uses the same proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism but with a different token mining system. More DOGE is mined in each block when compared with Bitcoin, and a higher number of DOGE transactions can be processed per second when compared with BTC.

DOGE is expected to reverse its bearish trend over the coming years when the wider crypto market recovers from the current bear market. However, the level of utility in the DOGE ecosystem does not compare with other major altcoins, which could reduce the gains made by the token.

DOGE may struggle to break through resistance at $0.31, which puts the long-term $1 price target in question. If DOGE does manage to break through, it can target its previous all-time high at $0.74.

Shiba Inu rose to prominence after 50% of the total supply was sent to Vitalik Buterin in October 2021. Vitalik famously burned 90% of the tokens that were sent to his Ethereum address, which were later valued at over $6 billion.

Since then, Shiba Inu has formed a large and dedicated community of dog lovers, and the project aims to become the biggest meme coin by market capitalization. A layer-2 scaling solution is being developed for SHIB called Shibarium, which will increase the number of transactions that the blockchain can process.

The Shiba Inu price prediction forecasts a long road to $0.0001 for SHIB. The token faces strong resistance at $0.000021 and $0.000035, which gives it plenty to do before it can reach its previous ATH at $0.000088.

However, if SHIB can break these levels, then the Shiba Inu price prediction suggests that it could reach $0.0001 in the next few years – especially if the Shibarium upgrade is successful and the project expands the number of dApps available in the ecosystem.

Metacade is building the biggest on-chain arcade. The platform will offer a range of Play2Earn (P2E) arcade games, including classic titles and brand-new experiences that can only be found in the metaverse arcade.

Every game in the Metacade will have integrated earning mechanics. Players can play casually or competitively, as the Metacade will host Compete2Earn tournaments with major prizes paid in MCADE tokens for the winners.

Metacade aims to become a community hub for the whole of Web3. In addition to its P2E games, Metacade will reward users for creating content through its Create2Earn feature. Users can earn MCADE tokens for posting game reviews, sharing the latest alpha, and interacting with other members of the community.

As well as this, Metacade offers several key earning mechanics, including Work2Earn and beta testing roles for blockchain gamers. The platform will create Web3 jobs for its community, a unique and useful service that takes integrated earning mechanics to the next level. Additionally, Metacade will be rolling out a jobs board, connecting its community with gaming companies looking for freelancers and regular employees.

Metacade has high upside potential over the coming years. Unlike the Dogecoin and Shiba Inu price predictions, Metacade will enter price discovery from the moment the presale is complete. There will be little resistance for MCADE during its first few years, as brand-new cryptocurrencies can often produce insane gains during the initial burst.

Not only will the project be gaining momentum after the presale, but the wider crypto market will also start to pick up around the same time. As a result, Metacade has the potential to skyrocket in 2023 and beyond and reach $5 by 2025.

While the Dogecoin and Shiba Inu price predictions are underwhelming, the MCADE presale is one of the best investment opportunities of the year. Metacade is certainly a great buy in 2023, but investors need to be quick to get the best possible price. The value is rising from $0.008 to $0.02 over the course of the event, with every funding round expected to sell out completely.

Disclaimer: Insights provided by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of BanklessTimes.

