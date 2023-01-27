NASA warns AGAIN! Hazardous asteroid heading for Earth tomorrow! – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

All rights reserved.

NASA has warned people to beware of a hazardous asteroid which is heading for us tomorrow.

Story: In the midst of high solar activity this past week, another asteroid is headed for us. NASA has issued yet another asteroid warning for the asteroid that is expected to pass by Earth closely tomorrow, September 7. We are just in the first week of September and there have already been more than 7 asteroid flybys already. August witnessed more than 40 asteroids flying closely past Earth and the month of September seems to follow suit.

NASA has warned that an asteroid named Asteroid 2022 RR1 is heading for Earth and is expected to pass by Earth very closely tomorrow, September 7. The asteroid will make its closest approach to Earth tomorrow at a distance of just 732,000 kilometers or 0.004891 astronomical units, making it one of the closest asteroid flybys we have had this year. An astronomical unit (AU, or au) is basically a unit of length equal to the average, or mean, distance between Earth and the Sun, that is, 149,597,870.7 kilometers.

Asteroid 2022 RR1 is already on its way towards us travelling at a staggering speed of 29,412 kilometers per hour.

To study asteroids that are not in the asteroid belt, NASA has the Lucy Space Mission. NASA launched its Lucy spacecraft on Oct. 16, 2021 from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. This is NASA’s first space mission to study the Trojans, a group of asteroids which orbit the Sun in two groups, according to NASA. It is built to seek out trojan asteroids millions of miles from Earth.

The mission is already proving to be fruitful as the trojan asteroid-seeking spacecraft recently discovered an asteroid called Polymele that had its own satellite. Polymele’s satellite is roughly 5 miles in diameter orbiting the asteroid about 200 kilometers from the asteroid. The asteroid itself is almost 17 miles in diameter and is nearly 480 million miles from Earth.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

71662461722122

source