iPhone 15 Series Could Borrow a Feature from the Latest MacBook Pro and iPad Pro – MySmartPrice

Apple kicked off the year with the launch of four new products. The company launched the M2 Pro and M2 Max-powered MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch alongside the M2 and M2 Pro Mac mini. It also unveiled the HomePod second generation a day later. There are rumours of an Apple event in March 2023 for the 15-inch MacBook Air and a few other products. Later this year, we will see the new iPhone 15 series.
The Apple event for the iPhone 15 launch could be hosted in September 2023. We are still many months away from the launch but the rumour mill has started to churn out the first run of leaks. The latest one reveals some details about connectivity upgrades coming to the upcoming 2023 iPhone models. Let’s take a look at what we know so far about the iPhone 15 series.
Apple could upgrade the Wi-Fi hardware in the upcoming iPhone 15 series. As per reports, the iPhone 15 series will support Wi-Fi 6E. The existing lineup of the iPhone 14 series comes with support for Wi-Fi 6, which is not bad but is not the latest standard either. While Wi-Fi 6 offers support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, 6E takes it up a notch higher with support for 6GHz bands. Users who have Wi-Fi 6E routers and a compatible device that takes advantage of it can experience faster speeds, lower latency, etc.
The new Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips come with support for Wi-Fi 6E. The iPad Pro M2 series also has support for the same. With the upcoming iPhone 15 series rumoured to feature support for Wi-Fi 6E, users might be able to experience enhanced wireless internet.
Some other details about the iPhone 15 series have leaked in the past. We can expect four new models later this year. There will be the vanilla iPhone 15 sitting below the 15 Plus. Apple is likely to rename the Pro Max model to Ultra, which will sit above the standard Pro model.
The 15 Ultra could get more advanced image signal processing software and a better cooling system, according to a recent leak. It, along with the Pro model, is also said to get a USB 3.2 Type-C port, whereas the standard models will get USB 2.0 Type-C ports.
All four iPhones are said to get a wide pill-shaped cutout for the Dynamic Island. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus were left out of getting Apple’s latest Pro-exclusive feature. This year, we might see the feature being available widely on all four iPhones.
We also expect the 15 Pro models to get the new A17 Bionic chip. The Pro Max/ Ultra model will get a titanium chassis and solid-state buttons, according to the leaked details. Both premium models are also expected to get improved cameras. The Ultra variant is rumoured to get a periscope camera as well.
The non-Pro models, on the other hand, could get an aluminium chassis, an A15 Bionic and a dual-camera setup. What do you expect the 2023 iPhones to offer? Let us know in the comments below.
