Disney+ Confirms 54 Movies, Shows & Specials Coming in December – The Direct

Disney+ has revealed its December 2022 release slate that includes 63 movies, shows, and specials, much of it being original content.

December marks a major departure from most of Disney+’s 2022 calendar as it will be the first time since March that the House of Mouse has not delivered an original piece of MCU content. And with Andor having just wrapped up its freshman outing, there will also be no content coming from the Star Wars galaxy either.

But that doesn’t mean there won’t still be plenty to look forward to on Disney+ throughout the festive season, from original content to highlights of Disney’s infamous back catalogue. Not to mention the service already boasts a hefty arsenal of Christmas icons for families to enjoy this season.

Disney+ officially shared the list of movies, shows, and specials coming to the streaming service in the United States in December 2022.

The full list can be seen below:

For the first time in recent memory, Disney+ will not have its usual pioneers of blockbuster original content to rely on, but there is still plenty to be excited for. Lucasfilm’s fantasy-adventure Willow will have the bulk of its season releasing in the coming month while National Treasure: Edge of History also gets underway.

There are also two exciting animated original movies to be excited for with Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again and Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules. This all comes on top of the many other projects from Disney’s expansive catalogue that will be making its way to streaming in December.

So, while there will not be a live-action Star Wars series till March’s The Mandalorian Season 3 and nothing from the MCU until Spring’s Secret Invasion, there will still be plenty to keep Disney+ alive and well over the Winter season until the usual mainstays are back in full force.

