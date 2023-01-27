Rumored Writers For Upcoming 'Daredevil: Born Again' Series … – Bounding Into Comics

A new rumor claims to reveal a number of the writers for the upcoming Disney+ show Daredevil: Born Again.

Daredevil: Born Again Logo

Daredevil: Born Again was announced back at San Diego Comic-Con where it was revealed to be an 18-episode series that will debut on Disney+ in Spring 2024.

Kevin Feige would later reveal at D23 that the show wouldn’t start filming until sometime in 2023.





RELATED: Latest ‘Thunderbolts’ Rumor Claims To Reveal Film’s Primary Antagonist

Now, a rumored list of writers for the show comes courtesy of The Cosmic Circus and claims David Feige, Thomas Wong, Jill Blankenship, Zachary Reiter, Grainne Godfree, Devon Kliger, and Aisha Porter-Christie are all part of the show’s writer room, which is being helmed by showrunners Chris Ord and Matt Corman.

You might not be familiar with a lot of these names, but the list contains some massive red flags.

(L-R): Griffin Matthews as Luke Jacobson and Charlie Cox as Daredevil/Matt Murdock in Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.

Maybe the biggest red flag is Jill Blankenship, who was most recently the showrunner and Executive Producer on The CW’s Naomi. Her role as a writer on Daredevil: Born Again also appears to be confirmed as it’s listed on her profile on the Writers Guild of America West’s website.

Another red flag is Thomas Wong, whose writing expertise on the Writers Guild of America West’s website includes “race/ethnic issues” and “sexuality/gender” albeit it also includes “legal system/courtroom procedures.”

(L-R): Charlie Cox as Daredevil/Matt Murdock and Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer “Jen” Walters in Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. © 2022 MARVEL.

David Feige, also appears to be a red flag. A brief look at his Twitter profile reveals he’s a political partisan. As an example, just two years ago he was blaming Republicans and Donald Trump for Covid deaths.

He wrote on Twitter, “My lord, if ever there was an argument for science and against Republican lunacy this is it in graphical form… it also shows how deadly Trump has been and how many lives his idiocy cost us.”

My lord, if ever there was an argument for science and against Republican lunacy this is it in graphical form… it also shows how deadly #Trump has been and how many lives his idiocy cost us. https://t.co/Jfmnl5Xy7E

— David Feige (@DFeige) January 19, 2021

RELATED: Kevin Feige Admits That If Marvel Studios Doesn’t Entertain First, Their Social Messaging Will Fall On Deaf Ears

He also claimed that The United States of America had turned into a “Kleptocracy” when Donald Trump was President. He wrote on Twitter, “This may be the most grotesque headline I’ve ever read: ‘Politicians jockeying for tests find proximity to Trump is the fastest route’ Because we now officially live in a Kleptocracy.”

David Feige Twitter

There might be one bright spot in the writer’s room and that’s Grainne Godfree. She has credits on the first three seasons of The CW’s The Flash before the show went downhill.

However, she then moved on to DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and set about injecting identity politics into the show. At one point she described Esperanza “Spooner” Cruz’s character as “young Latinx woman from Texas, who was kidnapped by aliens and has a thirst for vengeance. She’s not going to be the loveable losers that we normally have, she’s going to be pretty tough and gives it to the other Legends and they’re going to have to react to her and I think it’s going to throw them off their feet a little bit.”

Godfree also claimed in 2016, “The time to despair is over. Now is the time for resistance. We must fight the bigotry and sexism of Trump’s campaign.”

Grainne Godfree Twitter

RELATED: ‘She-Hulk’ Finally Introduces Daredevil Proper To The Marvel Cinematic Universe, Completely Massacres His Character

These numerous red flags in the writer’s room come after Daredevil’s character was absolutely desecrated in She Hulk: Attorney At Law.

In his brief appearance in the show, that was created to spite fans of the characters, She-Hulk manhandles Daredevil and then proceeds to rip off his mask and discovering his identity. The two then become involved in a cringe back-and-forth about why they didn’t communicate with each other before fighting.

After more cringy dialogue and a pointless debate about whether to tackle a target head on or via stealth, Murdock has a one night stand with She-Hulk and then a walk of shame while still in his Daredevil costume.

Daredevil (Charlie Cox) happily takes the walk-of-shame in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 1 Episode 8 “Ribbit and Rip It” (2022), Marvel Entertainment via Disney Plus

RELATED: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Star Charlie Cox Stands By ‘She-Hulk’ Cameo: “It Was My Job To Embrace The Tone Whilst Staying As True To The Character As I Possibly Could”

Cox would go on to defend this desecration telling Digital Spy, “There are things that you do when you’re playing a superhero. There are scenes that you read, and you go, ‘The fans are going to love this. This is knock-out’, and then there’s stuff like the walk of shame, where you’re like, ‘I don’t know. This could go two ways. This could be something that the fans really enjoy, and it could be something that feels like it goes against the nature of what they love about the character and the tone of the piece.’”

He added, “The good thing about doing it on something like She-Hulk is, it’s not Daredevil’s show. It was my job as the actor to come onto another person’s show and embrace the tone, whilst staying as true to the character as I possibly could.”

(L-R): Charlie Cox as Daredevil/Matt Murdock and Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer “Jen” Walters in Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. © 2022 MARVEL.

Murdock further defended the desecration, “In this world, Matt’s in LA, and he lets his hair down a little bit. He’s just having fun. He’s killing it in the courtroom. You know, he has a fling with a really beautiful and charismatic lawyer. And then they get to do some superhero stuff.”

“It tonally felt very different from everything I’ve done as that character, but that was also really exciting and new and different and in keeping with the character,” he elaborated.

He then attempted to justify the desecration, “If you read the comics, there are a series of Daredevil comics where the tone is much lighter, and he is much more kind of silly and goofy than perhaps we’ve done much of previously with this character.”

To those unhappy about the desecration he suggested people not watch it, “You can’t please all the people all the time. If She-Hulk’s not your thing, then don’t watch it. Watch something else.”

(L-R): Charlie Cox as Daredevil/Matt Murdock and Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer “Jen” Walters in Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. © 2022 MARVEL.

RELATED: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Will Ignore Previous Series Lore, According To Actor Charlie Cox

On top of this desecration, actor Charlie Cox also indicated the new series will ignore the previous lore of the Marvel TV and Netflix series.

Cox told extraTV, “It is a Season 1, it is not Season 4, so it is a whole new thing. Which I think is the way to go. If you are going to do it again, do it differently.”





RELATED: Charlie Cox Confirms ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Will Attempt To “Appeal To A Slightly Younger Audience”

Cox also indicated that the Daredevil: Born Again series will try to “appeal to a slightly younger audience.”

He told NME, “My opinion is this character works best when he’s geared towards a slightly more mature audience. My instinct is that on Disney+ it will be dark but it probably won’t be as gory.”

To those who want the series to keep the same tone as the original series, he said, “I would say to those people, we’ve done that. Let’s take the things that really worked, but can we broaden? Can we appeal to a slightly younger audience without losing what we’ve learned about what works?”

A promo poster for Netflix’s Daredevil series

What do you make of these rumored writers for Daredevil: Born Again?

NEXT: Marvel’s ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantamania’ Faces A Major Problem Of Marvel Studios’ Own Creation

Charlie CoxDaredevilDaredevil: Born AgainDisneyMarvelMarvel Studios

Get My Bounding Into Comics Newsletter

John is the Editor-in-Chief here at Bounding Into Comics. He is a massive Washington Capitals fan, lover of history, and likes to dabble in economics and philosophy.

By subscribing, you agree to receive email communication from Bounding Into Comics.

source