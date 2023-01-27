Staff: Stay Connected with Microsoft 365 – Collaborate, Share Files … – Ithaca College

Stay Connected with Microsoft 365 – Collaborate, Share Files, & Meet Virtually
As an Ithaca College staff member, you have access to more than 15 Microsoft applications and services that can help streamline your productivity, communication, and collaboration. Visit apps.ithaca.edu and click on the Microsoft 365 Portal to get started! Ithaca College-owned devices come with the latest version of Microsoft 365 which includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook already installed. You can also install the latest version of Office (Microsoft 365 Apps) on up to 5 personal devices.
Featured Applications
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Teams is a desktop, mobile, and web-based communication and collaboration platform for Office 365 that brings everything together into a shared workspace where you can chat, meet virtually, share files, and work together in real-time around a topic or project. Teams offers group chat, online meeting and web conferencing, audio and video calling, collaboration with built-in Office 365 applications, OneDrive access, and more.
Please visit our IT Service Catalog to request a team.
More Information
If you have any questions, please reach out to the Information Technology Service Desk for assistance or contact our Business Productivity Team for a consultation.
