Suspects arrested after breaking into a car and stealing an iPad and … – Yucaipa/Calimesa News Mirror

Updated: January 27, 2023 @ 2:31 pm

INCIDENT: Vehicle Burglary, Theft, Conspiracy

LOCATION: 31400 block of Avenue E, Yucaipa

SUSPECT(S): Jeremy McNown, 29-year-old Resident of Highland

Aliyah Wilson, 20-year-old Resident of Crestline

On January 19, 2023, a reporting party called Sheriff’s Dispatch and advised two suspects broke a window to get into a vehicle. The suspects, later identified as Jeremy McNown and Aliyah Wilson, removed a purse and I-Pad from the vehicle and fled the location in a red Chevy sedan. Deputy F. Perez arrived on-scene and contacted the victim of the theft.

Perez was advised by the victim she was tracking her I-Pad which was westbound on the I-10 freeway. Perez broadcast the location of the suspect vehicle and Deputy A. Alcala responded to the area. Sheriff’s Service Specialist (SSS) J. Smith was able to access the city of Yucaipa cameras and ALPR cameras to capture a license plate along with an accurate description of the vehicle, which was broadcast to Alcala.

Perez continued to broadcast updated locations on the suspect vehicle as it entered the city of Highland. Highland Sheriff’s Department was requested to assist and located the vehicle at a restaurant on Greenspot Rd. Perez responded to the scene with the victim and recovered the stolen property.

Through investigation, McNown was found to be on parole and was in possession of a PR24 Baton. A parole search of his residence was conducted, and additional stolen property was located from another burglary in the city of San Bernardino. Both suspects were booked at the Central Detention Center.

Refer: Sergeant J. Wilson

Station: Yucaipa Police Station

Phone No. 909-918-2305

Case No. 142300209

SHANNON D. DICUS, Sheriff-Coroner

San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department

