Gold jumps to 9-month high, ahead of key US economic data [Video] – FXStreet

Eliman Dambell

Tradeview Markets Follow Following

Gold prices rose to a nine month high on Tuesday, as traders prepare for a big week of U.S. economic data.

On Thursday, GDP figures from the United States will be released, followed by consumer sentiment data the day after.

Ahead of this, many are speculating the impact that these numbers could have on the Feds decision making during its upcoming meeting.

XAUUSD climbed to a peak of $1,943.80 earlier in today’s session, hitting its highest point since March 2021.

With safe havens climbing, the benchmark S&P 500 index fell at the time of writing this, trading 0.15% lower.



Trading any financial instrument on margin involves considerable risk. Therefore, before deciding to participate in margin trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Most importantly, do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Consulting with your investment counselor, attorney or accountant as to the appropriateness of an investment in margin trading is recommended. This electronic mail message is intended only for the person or entity named in the addressee field. This message contains information that is privileged and confidential. If you are not the addressee thereof or the person responsible for its delivery, please notify us immediately by telephone and permanently delete all copies of this message. Any dissemination or copying of this message by anyone other than the addressee is strictly prohibited.

EUR/USD has extended its slide toward 1.0850 in the American session. Profit-taking ahead of the weekend and the negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment seems to be helping the US Dollar gather strength against its rivals, weighing on the pair.

GBP/USD is having a difficult time gathering recovery momentum and trading in negative territory below 1.2400 on Friday. Although the data from the US showed that PCE inflation continued to soften in December, the US Dollar holds its ground heading into the weekend.

Gold price has lost its traction and declined below $1,930 during the American trading hours. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield clings to modest daily gains above 3.5% ahead of the weekend, not allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.

AAVE, MATIC and DYDX price rallied alongside large market capitalization cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum in January. Experts at the crypto intelligence tracker Santiment believe the recent spike in activity by whales on these networks needs to be watched closely.

Inflation in the US, as measured by the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, declined to 5% on a yearly basis in December from 5.5% in November, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Friday.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and omissions may occur. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, clients or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source