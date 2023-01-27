Binance opens new liquidity pools for Aptos (APT), Near Protocol (NEAR) moves 97% below its all-time high, – Bitcoinist

The world of cryptocurrency is continuously evolving. Every year, new projects are born and gain traction while others fall by the wayside. This makes it difficult to keep up with the latest developments in the space, especially when it comes to investing. In this article, we’ll provide an overview of the current state of Aptos (APT), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW), and explain why we believe that Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a better investment.

The daily chart for Aptos (APT) on the cryptocurrency market shows a rapid rise, pointing to a positive trend and a return toward prior highs. On January 20th, the top cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, issued a major announcement, which is widely credited with causing Aptos’ (APT) price spike of over 60%. According to a recent press release, Binance has added support for Aptos (APT/BTC, APT/USDT) to its Liquid Swap product. In December, Aptos (APT) officially launched on Binance with its APT/USD pair. Not only Binance, but Aptos (APT) has also been listed on several major cryptocurrency exchanges, including Coinbase, MEXC, Huobi, and OKX. As of this writing, Aptos (APT) was trading at $13.26, a 68.98% increase from the week prior’s closing price. However, despite the remarkable price high, Aptos (APT) has dropped by about 5% in the last 24 hours, which may indicate a future bearish cycle. Aptos (APT) is a relatively new token, and there haven’t been many previous price peaks worth considering.

The NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a platform that enables the creation of blockchain-based decentralized applications that will power the future of the open web. At its current price of $2.58, and 24-hour trading volume of $456,120,492, Near Protocol (NEAR) has a market cap of $2,194,163,607. Notably, the market cap of Near Protocol (NEAR) has dropped over 100 million in the last 24 hours. Furthermore, Near Protocol’s (NEAR) all-time high was $20.42, and its current price is a decrease of 85.13% from its all-time high.

Considering that three months ago, Near Protocol’s (NEAR) cost was $3.39, its price drop in that time period is greater than 55% and the growth hasn’t been consistent throughout the past year. Although the Near Protocol (NEAR) has been released to the public, not all of its features are now operational as development continues, which could be a leading reason for the price declines. Finally, Near Protocol’s (NEAR) performance needs to mirror that of its all-time high in order for it to be a leading investment option.

Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a unique cross-chain token transfer protocol, which has received a lot of attention from crypto investors lately. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a native decentralized application that is regarded as one of the first inventive interoperability solutions since it allows users to safely transfer fungible and non-fungible assets on a single platform. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has successfully raised over $4 million owing to the overwhelming interest in the project, and its subsequent presale phases.

The current and final presale phase of Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is near its end and is likely to be sold out sooner than expected. The native SNW token of the Snowfall Protocol has seen a meteoric rise in value, from $0.005 in the first phase of presale, to the current final phase’s $0.191. In the final presale phase alone, Snowfall Protocol’s (SNW) price jumped by over 500%. The price of Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is projected to increase to $0.22 or higher in the near future, yielding returns of 1000% to 1100% for early investors.

