Microsoft releases KB5022360 update to fix numerous Windows 11 … – BetaNews

Ahead of a full, wider release next month, Microsoft has made available a preview version of the KB5022360 update for Windows 11.

This is a non-security update, but it does include — in Microsoft’s words — “quality improvements”. What this means in practice is that the update addresses a number of Windows 11 problems such as an issue with searchindexer.exe and another with firmware Trusted Platform Modules (TPM). It also introduces a change to the way .NET Framework update previews are installed.

See also:

Microsoft only picks out five highlights for this particular update, but what is regarded as being the most significant change will vary depending on which of the addressed issues users have been directly affected by.

The company draws attention to the following:

The full changelog for the KB5022360 update is as follows:

This preview update is available from the Microsoft Update Catalog, or by checking for optional updates in Windows Update.

Image credit: ioiak2 / depositphotos

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy – Cookie Policy.

source