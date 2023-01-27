Apple Releases watchOS 8.7 With Bug Fixes and Performance … – MacRumors

Apple today released watchOS 8.7, the sixth major update to the watchOS 8 operating system that launched in September 2021. watchOS 8.6 comes around two months after the launch of watchOS 8.6, an update that expanded ECG functionality to Mexico.



watchOS ‌8.7 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update.

To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌.

According to Apple’s release notes, there are no new prominent features in watchOS 8.7. Instead, the software focuses on under-the-hood “improvements,” along with bug fixes and important security updates.

