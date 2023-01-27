Crypto expert Elon Musk picks these 3 meme coins this 2023 new year – Crypto Mode

The crypto market has been taking a hit since Elon’s purchase of twitter however this January we will likely see an enormous pump amongst the defi community.

Memecoins have brought investors millions of dollars in returns in 2021 and 2022. NFTs also known as Non-Fungible Tokens also took an enormous hike this year bringing some of our celebrity investors like Snoop Dogg, Ariana Grande, Logan Paul and even Pauly from Jersey Shore. The business does not discriminate and this is what we love so much about defi.

We love it so much that we decided to give our readers some juicy low key information about some huge memecoins that are going to blow to the moon this 2023 January new year.

Keep your eyes peeled as these 3 coins see a heavy payday this January.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer. The currency was designed as a way to make cryptocurrencies more accessible and fun for everyday users. Built on the Litecoin protocol, Dogecoin has become one of the most popular cryptocurrencies among crypto fans and investors. Let’s take a look at what makes Dogecoin so unique.

Dogecoin is an open source peer-to-peer digital currency based on the Litecoin protocol. It is used to facilitate payments between two people without having to go through third parties like banks or other financial institutions. Transactions are verified by miners and recorded in a public ledger called the blockchain. Every transaction is encrypted, making it secure from hackers and other malicious entities.

Dogecoins are also generated through mining, which is the process of verifying transactions on the network using specialized computer hardware. Miners are rewarded for their work with small amounts of DOGE coins for each transaction they process on the network. The number of dogecoins generated per block decreases over time as more blocks are mined, but currently there are more than 100 billion dogecoins in circulation.

Unlike many other cryptocurrencies, one of the things that makes Dogecoin stand out from its competitors is its user base – it has become a popular choice among crypto lovers and investors alike due to its wide acceptance by merchants around the world and its very low fees compared to other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum.

Additionally, Dogecoin offers faster transaction speeds than most other cryptos, which makes it ideal for quick payments or transfers between two parties. Finally, since it’s built on top of Litecoin’s protocol, you can rest assured that your transactions will be secure and reliable thanks to its advanced encryption technology.

Dogecoin has become one of the most recognizable brands in cryptocurrency circles thanks to its widespread acceptance by merchants worldwide, low fees relative to other top cryptos such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, fast transaction speeds, and advanced encryption technology powered by Litecoin’s protocol. Whether you’re looking for a quick payment option or just want to add some fun into your crypto portfolio, Dogecoin might be just what you’re looking for!

This is one of the most prominent ICO memecoins of them all, The new “memecoin crusher”, Toon Finance and the community full of cartoonie crypto meme lovers decided they wanted to become the next memecoin to not only make a name for themselves but also make a difference amongst the community by bringing utility and fun to the table and that is exactly what they have done. This coin is being talked about on every crypto news network that is available.

This is the new memecoin crusher, being a memecoin themselves they wanted to be the best so they have been given the nickname “memecoin crusher” by their members in the community.

The new ICO already dropped a DEX swap platform about two weeks ago and you can trade, swap, bridge, and even enjoy some of the shenanigans in the space battlegrounds where two players can battle it out on the battlefield.

The ICO will be released to the public on January 26th 2023, users and potential investors can also purchase presale tokens for a much cheaper price by visiting the Toon Finance website.



Shiba Inu coin has been making headlines all over the world. It’s a cryptocurrency that was created as a joke on the popular meme, Dogecoin. The coin’s mascot is an adorable Japanese breed of dog called the Shiba Inu. This coin has been gaining traction due to its low cost and its potential to offer investors a return on their investment, with some predicting it might one day rival Bitcoin. Let’s take a look at what makes this crypto so popular.

SHIB (SHIBA INU) is an Ethereum-based decentralized token developed by the anonymous team, Ryoshi Vision. SHIB has become one of the top 10 cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization and liquidity since its launch in August 2020. It runs on the Ethereum blockchain using ERC-20 smart contracts, and has a total supply of 1 quadrillion coins – this number was chosen because it matches the number of shibes (Shiba Inu dogs) living in Japan!

The main reason why SHIB has gained such popularity so quickly is because of its low cost – it’s currently valued at $0.000026 USD per coin – making it accessible to almost anyone who wants to invest in cryptocurrency without spending a lot of money. Additionally, SHIB offers investors potential for large returns as its value skyrockets; some analysts have estimated that it could eventually match or even exceed Bitcoin’s market value!

As with any investment, there are risks involved when investing in SHIB. For instance, since this cryptocurrency is still relatively new, there isn’t much information available about how it works or how volatile its price may be. Additionally, there are no regulations governing crypto investments like there are for stocks and other investments, which means that investors must do their own research before investing in order to understand all the associated risks and rewards involved. Furthermore, since this crypto was created as a joke on Dogecoin, there could be issues with its legitimacy and trustworthiness as well.

Shiba Inu Coin has become one of the most popular cryptocurrencies among both experienced investors and newcomers alike thanks to its low cost and potential for large returns on investment. While investing in any crypto comes with risk, those interested in getting started should do their research first so they understand all the associated risks before taking the plunge! With this knowledge under their belts, crypto lovers can decide whether investing in Shiba Inu Coin makes sense for them or not – good luck!

Have you heard about memecoins? They are the latest craze in cryptocurrency, and they’re gaining more and more attention. But what exactly are they, and why should you be interested in them? Let’s take a look at all the details of memecoins and why they’ve become so popular.

A memecoin is a type of cryptocurrency that was created for fun or novelty purposes. They are designed to mimic other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin but with a humorous twist. The most popular example of this is Dogecoin, which was based on an internet meme featuring a Shiba Inu dog from 2013. These coins usually have low prices and high volatility because they aren’t backed by any sort of tangible asset or real-world application.

Memecoins have become popular for several reasons. First, there’s the novelty factor; these coins can be seen as a way to get involved in cryptocurrency without having to invest too much money or time into it. People also enjoy the humor and creativity behind the coins themselves, which can make investing in them more exciting than investing in traditional cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum. Lastly, people see memecoins as an opportunity to make quick profits since their prices tend to fluctuate wildly on a daily basis.

Memecoins can be an interesting investment option if you’re looking for something different than traditional cryptocurrencies. However, it’s important to remember that these coins are highly volatile and can lose their value quickly if not managed properly. It’s also important to note that most memecoins don’t have any real-world application yet, so it may be best to treat them as purely speculative investments rather than long-term investments with real potential for growth.

Investing in memecoins can be an exciting way to get involved with cryptocurrency without investing too much money or time into it. It’s important to remember that these coins are highly volatile and may not have any real-world applications yet, so it may be best to treat them as speculative investments rather than long-term investments with potential for growth. That said, if you’re looking for something different than traditional cryptocurrencies, then memecoins might just be the right choice for you!

