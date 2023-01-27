2023 Oscar Nominations To Livestream On Disney+ (US) – Disney Plus Informer

Disney+ will once again live stream the 95th Oscar nominations in the United States. Watch the 95th Oscar Nominations Announcement hosted by Riz Ahmed & Allison Williams LIVE Tuesday, January 24th at 8:30AM ET | 5:30AM PT.



The Oscar Nominations event will also be broadcast on ABC and on the Oscar social media accounts, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and for the first time in Virtual Reality via Metaverse’s Horizon Worlds.

Check out the announcement video below:

Last year, Disney+ also live-streamed the Oscar nominations as a test for future live-stream events.

The 95th Oscars takes place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

