Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2023, 2025: Is the SHIB Pump over? – CW360

Latest Shiba Inu Price

SHIB has been struggling to breach and stay above the $0.00001250 level. If it fails once again to breach that level, it is likely to trend lower over the next few days. Of course, if there is any update on Shibaverse, it will pump SHIB again.

The Shiba Inu team announced that Shibarium will be launched soon, details here

Shiba Inu is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency introduced as an alternative to Dogecoin. It was created in the year 2020 by an anonymous person named “Ryoshi”. The Shiba Inu token started with a supply of 1 quadrillion SHIB. 50% of the supply was locked in Uniswap and the other half was burned the other half to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin for safekeeping.

Shiba Inu started after the success of Dogecoin, it is believed to be launched to mock Dogecoin (since it was a meme coin), it is also believed to be dubbed as the ‘Dogecoin Killer’. Since Dogecoin became popular as a meme coin, the founders decided to put the face of a dog’s breed and decided to start a coin. The success of Shiba Inu was huge which resulted in more knockoffs in the crypto market such as Elon’s rabbit, Baby Mon Floki, et cetera. SHIB really took off after it launched its Decentralized Exchange platform. From time to time, Shiba Inu has achieved new heights and will continue to do so.

Shib has one of the most aggressive consumer focussed agendas across all the cryptocurrencies. The Shiba Inu community has come to a realization that it can only rise if it gets rid of the meme coin tag and has some utility. To do that SHIB has come up with many projects.

The use cases of Shiba Inu have increased, and there are many outlets both offline and online that have started to accept SHIB as a form of payment for some if not all of their goods.

Numerous Exchanges store Shiba Inu in their reserves. Example: WazirX has 6.09 Trillion Shib, Binance has 83 Trillion SHIB

Shiba Inu has been struggling through the last 12 months after inflation rose beyond 6% in November 2021. Over the last 12 months, the Federal Reserve began to reduce the size of its balance sheet as well as increase interest rates. This has reduced liquidity available for altcoins like Shiba Inu.

So in 2 years, Shib has one brilliant year and one average year, relatively speaking. Overall, one can say Shiba Inu is a Moderate Investment

The last 12 months have been a mixed bag for Shiba Inu

The year 2022 has not been a good year not just for Shiba Inu but for the entire crypto market. Shiba Inu’s price is struggling and it has fallen over 70% this year. The likelihood of Shiba going back up is contingent on the following micro and macro factors

The top reasons why Shiba Inu will go up are as follows

Investing in Cryptocurrencies is not for the faint-hearted. Altcoins (any coin other than Bitcoin) are very volatile and could swing 5-10% every day for days together. So, if you are uncomfortable with that kind of volatility, Shiba Inu is not appropriate for you.

Some of the best-performing cryptocurrencies in 2022 were very differentiated from the rest. That aside, Shiba Inu was not a fully differentiated cryptocurrency at the time of launch. While it is differentiating itself now, that is still a work in progress. If SHIB fails to differentiate itself sufficiently, new investors are likely to invest in cryptos that are quite different from the others.

Here is why Dogecoin is better than Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu Etherscan Statistics

This is why Shiba Inu is in our list of Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest in 2023

There are multiple scenarios for Shiba Inu Price Predictions

Scenario 1 (Optimistic): Macroeconomy looks good, Regulations are Tolerable, Blockchains and Tokens Take off, Shiba Implements plans and remains contemporary on use cases.

Scenario 2 (Pessimistic): Tight regulations, Blockchains, and Tokens adopted gradually, Shiba Implements plans poorly or slowly with limited Use cases.

The following prediction assumes a moderate scenario.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2023

What will certainly be positive? Improved Macroeconomics

What will certainly be negative? Increased regulations

What is likely to be less predictable? Market Liquidity, Shiba Inu plans execution.

In case everything works out really well, Shiba could double in price in 2023

In case many of the less predictable items remain the same or improve marginally, Shiba could rise by 20-30% from today.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2023 is $0.0000218

In case everything tanks, Shib could crash by more than half.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2025

What will certainly be positive? Improved Macroeconomics, Liquidity

What will be less predictable? Blockchain and Token acceptance

If everything works out really well, Shiba Inu Coin price prediction in 2025 could be 3 times higher which is close to $0.00003.

However, if the performance is moderate Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2025 is likely to be twice the current price.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2025 is $0.0000398

Liquidity

The Shiba Inu development and community efforts have been quite positive and should help Shiba Inu. However, as analyzed earlier, the liquidity crash prevents a quick recovery. Macroeconomics is unlikely to recover this year and will probably recover later next year. Therefore, while Shiba Inu certainly go up, it is unlikely to be anytime soon.

Role of Whales

Sharkscan.io noticed a purchase worth $42,444 Shiba Inu tokens at an average price of $0.000022.

After this recent purchase, a total of $302,635 worth of $SHIB is recorded as holdings.

What factors triggered the price rise in 2022?

First Half of 2022

Second Half of 2022

Four major factors have driven gains this year

The gains have become smaller and fewer once the Federal began to increase interest rates. Therefore, liquidity is perhaps the biggest driver of Shiba Inu. Not a good sign at the moment.

It is very difficult to accurately the price of a cryptocurrency after 10 years. There are far too many variables and scenarios. That said, if SHIB were to grow conservatively at 20% per annum (Don’t forget the Burn), it would have grown 6 fold by that time. Essentially, $175000 would be worth a Million dollars in 10 years. However, the reality could be far worse or far better. It is difficult to predict beyond 2-3 year horizons.

Will Shiba Inu reach 1 Dollar?

Is Shiba Inu Dead

Shiba Inu in 2021 was one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies. However, 2022 did not turn out to be the same for Shiba Inu. The price crashed massively and a larger chunk of Shiba Inu investors are currently at loss. But the crash of Shiba Inu is not because of flaws in Shib Inu or its ecosystem but it is due to the multiple macro factors or the geopolitical events that have led to the global economy crashing.

Talking about the recovery of Shiba Inu, Shib’s recovery will depend upon the favorable macros and the adoption and expansion of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. As blockchain technology progresses, the cryptos are no more just an alternative to fiat currencies but it has turned out to be utility tokens powering their own ecosystem.

The developers of Shiba Inu are working on making the Shiba Inu ecosystem on par with the rest of the top-performing blockchains. As of now most of the developments have been just on paper but as time progresses, we may see the Shiab Inu ecosystem expanding. Therefore, we can say that in the future, Shiba Inu will recover and attain its higher limits once again.

Shib Inu Coin Price Prediction: Shib Burn Data

Max Total Supply: 999,990,978,489,935

Total Supply: 589,616,521,095,221

Circulating Supply: 562,769,208,263,974

Total burnt from initial supply: 410,383,479,929,592

No, Shiba Inu cannot make you rich. Here are 5 reasons why

Note: Crowdwisdom360 collates Predictions and data from all over the net and has no in-house view on the likely trends in the Stocks or Crypto Coins. Please consult a registered investment advisor to guide you on your financial decisions.

