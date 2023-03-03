Kuo: Periscope Lens to Be Exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro Max in 2023 – MacRumors

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the sole Apple smartphone of 2023 to get a periscope camera lens and benefit from greatly enhanced optical zoom, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



Rumors about the iPhone getting a periscope lens have been circulating since early 2020, when Kuo first mentioned the possibility. The analyst initially said that a periscope lens would be an iPhone 14 Pro feature, but more recently he has said the lens type will debut in a “Pro” model of the iPhone 15 series, a prediction that analyst Jeff Pu has also made.

Apple will likely continue to offer four models in 2023: The 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 15‌, the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌, the 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 15‌ Max, and the 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max. Writing in his Medium blog, Kuo says he now believes that the periscope lens will be exclusive to the 6.7-inch Pro Max device, with the 6.1-inch Pro model keeping the telephoto lens for optical zoom.

In a periscope system, light entering the telephoto lens is reflected by an angled mirror towards the camera’s image sensor. The change in direction in which the light travels allows for a longer “folded” telephoto setup inside phones, enabling users to zoom in further without any blurriness. Largan and Genius are expected to be Apple’s main suppliers of such a lens in 2023.

There are already some Android smartphones with periscope lenses. Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra for instance features up to 10x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom. With the addition of a periscope lens, the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max would follow suit. Kuo says the 1/3″ sensor will have 12-megapixel resolution with f/2.8 aperture and up to 6x optical zoom, with sensor-shift stabilization. For context, iPhone 13 Pro models are limited to 3x optical zoom.

Looking ahead, Kuo also believes both ‌iPhone‌ 16 Pro models in 2024 will use the same or similar periscope lens as the one used in the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max, with Apple continuing its trend of setting apart standard and Pro models by reserving certain higher-end hardware features for the latter.

This year, Apple is expected to introduce improvements to the telephoto and wide-angle lens on its ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models. Kuo says that Apple will upgrade the telephoto camera from a 6-element lens to a 7-element lens.

Kuo also believes that the 2022 Pro ‌iPhone‌ models will feature a 48-megapixel Wide camera, which would be a major improvement over the current 12-megapixel camera, and 8K video recording capabilities that will allow iPhone-recorded videos displayed on an 8K display or TV to provide “a better user experience.”

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

A selection of macOS tips to make your Mac life a more effortless experience.

A selection of quick iOS tips that will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on January 23 released iOS 16.3, delivering support for Security Keys for Apple IDs, changes to Emergency SOS functionality, support for the second-generation HomePod, and more.

Apple’s most powerful Mac will finally shift to Apple silicon.

Apple’s AR/VR headset is coming soon with eye- and gesture-tracking, dual 4K displays, M-series chips, and more. Here’s what we know so far.

Next-generation version of iOS, set to be previewed at WWDC 2023 in June with a public release in September.

Apple is working on a redesigned version of the larger-screened iMac that could bring back the “iMac Pro” name.

8 hours ago by Hartley Charlton

1 day ago by Joe Rossignol

1 day ago by Hartley Charlton

3 days ago by Tim Hardwick

3 days ago by Tim Hardwick



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source