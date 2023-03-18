Latest Tesla OTA Update Increases Charging Speed, Adds Other … – CleanTechnica

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa Soaks Up The Sun

EIA Forecast: U.S. Energy-Related CO2 Emissions Will Fall Through 2050

Allume Energy SolShare System Brings Rooftop Solar To Apartment Dwellers

Kenya Signs Deals To Import Fossil Fuels On Credit For 6 Months To Relieve Pressure On Demand For Foreign Currency

EU Takes 1st Step to Ensure Green Technologies Are Made In Europe

EIA Forecast: U.S. Energy-Related CO2 Emissions Will Fall Through 2050

Kenya Signs Deals To Import Fossil Fuels On Credit For 6 Months To Relieve Pressure On Demand For Foreign Currency

EU Takes 1st Step to Ensure Green Technologies Are Made In Europe

Comparing The Net Value of Geothermal, Wind, Solar, & Solar+Storage In The Western United States

Google & LevelTen Make Renewable Energy PPAs Easy As Pie

Comparing The Net Value of Geothermal, Wind, Solar, & Solar+Storage In The Western United States

Full Steam Ahead: Unearthing The Power of Geothermal

Fervo Energy Plans Direct Air Capture Facility Powered By Geothermal Heat & Electricity

2023 Global Energy Trends: Crisis, Contingencies, & Climate Change (Video Included!)

Biden–Harris Administration Announces $74 Million to Advance Enhanced Geothermal Systems

Getting More Lithium, Sustainably — Summit Nanotech

EU Takes 1st Step to Ensure Green Technologies Are Made In Europe

Comparing The Net Value of Geothermal, Wind, Solar, & Solar+Storage In The Western United States

Honda & Volkswagen Accelerate EV Plans

South Africa Issues Tender For 513 MW/2,052 MWh Battery Storage Spread Across 5 Sites

PG&E Will Test Tesla & Sonnen Virtual Power Plant Technology

Sonnen & TenneT Power German Grid With Electric Cars

1st Virtual Power Plant from SolarEdge Supporting UK Grid

Google, Ford, GM, & Solar Companies Partner To Promote Scaling Of Virtual Power Plants

Vehicle-To-Grid Solutions Could Open Fast Lane To Net-Zero Future

With Heat From Heat Pumps, US Energy Requirements Could Plummet By 50%

Heat Pumps For Every Home

BlocPower Brings Energy Efficiency To Low & Moderate Income Families

Study: Heat Pumps 2–3× Cheaper Than Green Hydrogen In Europe

Central Heat Pump Water Heaters Can Act As Massive Water Batteries, Seattle Pilot Project Shows

7-Eleven Now In EV Charging Business With 7Charge

Shell Continues Expanding Its EV Charging Footprint

37% Of New Cars Sold In Netherlands Now Plugin Cars

Tesla’s Engineering Headquarters in California

Kofa Is Working To Advance Urban Energy Access For Mobility & Backup Power Across Africa

Utah Record Snowfall — More Adventures in Winter Driving with My Dual Motor Tesla Model 3 (+ FSD Beta Update)

90,000 Miles On My Tesla Model 3 — Maintenance Costs Higher Than Expected

Tess Hits 100,000

BYD Atto 3 Reviews — 5 Months On The Road In Australia

E-Bike Comparison: NIU vs. Heybike vs. Suburbia

37% Of New Cars Sold In Netherlands Now Plugin Cars

Tesla Is #2 Best Selling Auto Brand In California

The Global ICE Industry Cliff Is Here

Tesla + BYD Nearly 40% Of BEV Sales Globally

Germany’s BEVs Up, PHEVs Down — Tesla Model Y 3× Rivals

Utah Record Snowfall — More Adventures in Winter Driving with My Dual Motor Tesla Model 3 (+ FSD Beta Update)

90,000 Miles On My Tesla Model 3 — Maintenance Costs Higher Than Expected

Tess Hits 100,000

BYD Atto 3 Reviews — 5 Months On The Road In Australia

E-Bike Comparison: NIU vs. Heybike vs. Suburbia

2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Premier Redline Edition — Video Review

Sandy Munro: The Coming Wave of Chinese EVs

Sandy Munro On Which Automakers Are Getting It Right Besides Tesla

Sandy Munro: How Tesla Gets To The $25,000 Car

Sandy Munro: Tesla Is “Engineering At The Speed Of Thought”

The latest over-the-air update from Tesla tweaks the battery management controls to allow faster high-power charging.

By

Published

Tesla has just released its latest over-the-air software update (2022.40.1). The key upgrade here concerns charging. After installing the update, the battery will charge more efficiently, thanks to Tesla updating the thermal controls to take into account the actual power output of each individual Supercharger. The result is the battery can now charge a little more quickly and efficiently. This is not breakthrough stuff, but rather an incremental improvement that most drivers will appreciate. It can also permit faster charging when using a non-Tesla fast charger. Here’s what Tesla says about the new software improvements:

“During DC fast charging, the thermal system controls have been optimized for each charging station’s power capability, improving both charging and on-route battery preconditioning efficiency. This results in fast charge time and reduced energy costs.”

That’s the big news about the 2022.40.1 update, but there are several lesser tweaks included as well. The Media Player will now include radio station logos, which can make it easier to find what you’re looking for. Since some folks may have a hard time dealing with the touchscreen while driving, any effort to make things easier and more obvious certainly can’t hurt. [Editor’s note: Changing radio stations is one of the few things I use the touchscreen for wile driving. I have a system that requires very little distraction, and am essentially using muscle memory for much of it, but for the times I need to look at the screen, station logos could be useful. —Zach]

The update also includes a new Drive Door Unlock Mode, a feature that is common in many other cars. Once the feature is activated after the download is installed, the driver can press and hold the lock button on the driver’s side door to unlock all the doors and open the trunk at the same time.

A brief touch of the button continues to only unlock the driver’s door as before. No doubt owners will need to familiarize themselves with how this new feature operates to understand the difference between a short push and a long push. So much of Tesla operation involves programming drivers to use the software correctly.

Previously, owners were not able to activate Dog Mode and Sentry Mode at the same time. The new update solves that conundrum. Now you can do both so that you can protect your pet and your car simultaneously.

Tesla says that with the new update, activating Dog Mode and Sentry Mode at the same disables the alarm sounds. You will still be alerted if there is a potential issue, and the Sentry Mode feature will capture and save video footage, but the loud alarm won’t go off. You wouldn’t want the alarm to scare your pet, and we assume there’s a chance that if your dog (cat, monkey, armadillo, or other emotional support animal of choice) was moving about enough inside the car, it could set the alarm off on its own.

All in all, these are incremental improvements that over-the-air updates make possible — another Tesla innovation that is now becoming de regueur in the automotive industry.

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his home in Florida or anywhere else The Force may lead him. He is proud to be “woke” and doesn’t really give a damn why the glass broke. He believes passionately in what Socrates said 3000 years ago: “The secret to change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old but on building the new.”

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Lynk & Co is the #1 best selling car in the overall Dutch auto market.

Tesla officially moved its corporate headquarters from California to Texas in 2021, but in recent weeks, the automaker has debuted another new headquarters in…

Tesla’s recent Investor Day event brought with it a few announcements, including the automaker’s plans to construct a new Gigafactory in Mexico. The plant…

Tesla is in the news this week, thanks to statements by Sandy Munro and Pete Buttigieg. One thinks Musk is a genius, the other…

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.

source