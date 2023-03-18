GMC Hummer EV Matches Rivian R1T On Doug DeMuro's Scoreboard – InsideEVs

The GMC Hummer EV pickup soon should hit the market, but before that happens, let’s take a look at the review of a pre-production prototype with Doug DeMuro.

This extraordinary vehicle, both in terms of size and weight, turns out to be very interesting, packed with a tremendous number of features and with very good performance.

The styling is kind of boxy, characteristic of the former Hummer brand, but with three powerful electric motors and a huge battery pack (probably about 200 kWh) it accelerates like a sports car.

Doug DeMuro says that the handling is below the recently reviewed Rivian R1T, however, the overall Doug score is the same – 73/100 points, due to a few advantages in other areas: more features, better comfort and better quality. We must remember, however, that the GMC Hummer EV is more exclusive/expensive.

The list of features includes a cool bottom camera (there are 18 external cameras total), configurable buttons in the infotainment, tire pressure monitoring for each individual wheel (but unfortunately no built-in air compressor like in the Rivian), motorized frunk (front trunk) and absolutely unique things like the Crab Mode, that utilizes four-wheel steering to drive a little bit sideways (diagonally).

It’s actually quite surprising that the GMC Hummer EV pickup is considered higher in the daily driving category, but that’s the result:

Nonetheless, the two EVs happen to be the top pickups (or SUVs) right now, with a noticeable advantage over the best ICE models.

GMC Hummer EV pickup:

