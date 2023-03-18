This Mac mini with 16GB RAM is on sale for $799 – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

This M1 Mac mini with 16GB of memory is $100 off with our exclusive promo code.

Apple’s budget-friendly Mac mini is made even more affordable thanks to a $100 promo code discount on top of savings on AppleCare.

Save on every Mac mini

Readers this week can save on every current Mac mini when shopping through this activation link with promo code APINSIDER at Apple Authorized Reseller Adorama. We’re particularly fond of the $100 discount on the M1, 16GB, 256GB model, which is on sale for $799 with the exclusive coupon.

Prefer more storage? The 512GB M1 Mac mini with 16GB of memory is also $100 off, bringing the cost down to $999.

AppleCare discounted to $79

The savings extend even further, with the APINSIDER code knocking $20 off AppleCare for the Mac mini, dropping the cost to $79. The combined savings offer one of the best Mac mini deals available, with units in stock and ready to ship.

Compare prices

If you’re wanting to see how the discounts stack up against other Apple resellers, you can easily do so in our Mac mini M1 Price Guide. And for the lowest price on a Mac mini period, this closeout promo on the Intel config with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage at B&H Photo offers $300 in savings while supplies last.

(*) How to redeem the Adorama coupon in 2 easy steps

To activate the APINSIDER code at Adorama, simply follow the steps below.

Shop through this activation link (otherwise the code won’t work). Add the Mac mini to your cart. Then look for a link to reveal the coupon code field in the Payments section and enter promo code APINSIDER to activate the exclusive discount in the same browsing session. AppleCare is also $20 off with the same promo code when purchased alongside an M1 Mac mini at Adorama.

Need help with the coupon? Check out these step-by-step activation instructions.

Additional savings

If you’re looking for the best deals on complementary Apple products and accessories, it’s worth checking out our Apple Price Guide. Updated daily, there are hundreds of discounts on everything from iPads to iPhones. Here are a few specials running this week:

