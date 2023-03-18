Two New Connectors Coming to Next-Generation iPad Pro – MacRumors

The next-generation iPad Pro will feature two new four-pin connectors, according to a recent report from Mac Otakara.



Citing “reliable sources in China,” the report claims that the upcoming 11-inch and 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ models will feature the same chassis design as the current ‌iPad Pro‌ models but with at least one noticeable change: A new connector on the top and bottom side edges.

The connectors are said to feature four pins. This distinguishes them from the Smart Connector, which has three pins and is used to connect accessories such as the Magic Keyboard, and the MagSafe 3 connector, which has five pins and is used for more convenient charging on Mac laptops. As a result, this appears to be a totally new kind of interface.

Mac Otakara suggests that the new connectors may be used to help power peripherals connected to the Thunderbolt port, leveraging the new DriverKit support in iPadOS 16, but it is otherwise unclear what the connectors are for or why there would need to be two of them on different sides of the device.

This year’s new ‌iPad Pro‌ models are expected to feature MagSafe wireless charging capabilities, upgraded cameras, and the M2 chip. The devices are expected to be introduced at an event around September or October.

