iPhone 15 Pro to not have ANY buttons! This is what Apple will do instead – HT Tech

iPhone 15 may give you another big reason to upgrade! Rumours have so far suggested the arrival of the Dynamic Notch on the iPhone 15 models and now, a big new change is predicted for the Pro range. It is said that Apple may get rid of the physical side buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro and instead go for a buttonless design. No buttons then on the iPhone 15 Pro? How will you unlock it? How will you adjust the volume?

Ming-Chi Kuo in his latest note says that Apple might employ the same technology it used back in 2016 to upgrade the Home button on the iPhone 7. The Taptic Engine, which powers all the vibrations on the iPhones now, will find extra motors to give you the feels of the side buttons. Hence, you will be able to feel as if you have pressed the side keys, even though the phone is just making vibrations.

Kuo says that Apple will use three vibration motors instead of one in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max – one each on the sides, and one for the general haptics. The removal of the physical buttons is said to improve the phone’s structural rigidity and enhance its waterproofing.

This, therefore, could further enhance the design of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. What remains to be seen is how Apple allows the device to be switched on, given that there is no physical button to depress.

Currently, the iPhone SE uses the Taptic engine for its Home button and the MacBooks use a similar tech for the “clickiness” of their trackpads. The system works well in both cases and we don’t see any negative reason for Apple to exclude this, other than costs to include two motors.

Kuo, however, doesn’t say anything about the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models. Hence, these models could stick to the old physical buttons for another year, thereby keeping the costs low.

