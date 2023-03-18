Apple offers free service for Watch Series 6 models with blank screen issue – Lifestyle Asia India

On 22 April, Apple announced free fixes for certain 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 devices that may go blank suddenly. These watches were manufactured between April and September 2021.

All eligible watches can get the Apple watch blank screen program for two years after the original retail purchase. So here’s how you can get your Apple Watch Series 6 fixed, for free, if you are facing the said issue.

Since only Apple Watch Series 6 wearables, with the technical issue of screens dying unexpectedly, can apply for this service program, all you need to do is find your device’s serial number first.

To do that, you can click on settings and find the serial number in the ‘About’ section under the ‘General’ option. Or you can find it on the band slot printed on the back of the watch. Other ways to find the serial number would be checking the box, original receipt or contacting Apple Support.

Once you get that, go to Apple’s website, type your Apple watch serial number and press submit. Post this you will know whether you can apply for the free repair or not.

Once your Apple watch becomes eligible for a free repair, you can either get it fixed directly at a nearby Apple store or consult an authorised Apple repair or service provider.

If none of the options are feasible, then you can contact Apple Support and mail your device for repair via their mail-in service. However, in this case, you will have to unpair your watch from your iPhone.

In its official website, Apple states that it will “restrict or limit repair to the original country or region of purchase.” Furthermore, “If your Apple Watch has any damage which impairs the service, that issue will need to be repaired first. In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the repair.”

