Car Ratings Car Shopping Guides Changes to the 2023 Tesla Models – J.D. Power

Tesla rarely makes significant design updates to its electric vehicles (EVs). When they do happen, big changes—like an upcoming shift to more energy-dense 4680 battery cells—affect every model the company markets and builds. However, more minor tweaks that Tesla calls "iterative improvements" happen regularly. These can include using different sensors for safety features, upgrading the powertrain through new components, or making software changes via over-the-air (OTA) updates. The result is that all Tesla Model S EVs made over the last decade look similar from the outside, but there can be dramatic capability differences between them.



Tesla calls OTA updates "an essential part of the Tesla ownership experience" and offers free and paid features in these updates. Tesla regularly sends out minor OTA updates. The automaker released at least 11 updates in November 2022 alone for the various versions of Tesla software in operation on the road. While Tesla's iterative system means it's likely its vehicles will change, adding currently unknown features sometime in 2023, here are the major software and hardware updates that we know Tesla is making for the new year.

Tesla has yet to officially announce its changes to the Model 3 for 2023, but media outlets have reported that the new EV will get a few updates. The automaker might replace some of the stalks on the steering column with buttons. Tesla may also add self-parking features like reverse summon and park seek sometime next year. Since October 2022, Tesla has built Model 3 EVs without ultrasonic sensors (USS).

Media outlets report that Tesla is working on other Model 3 updates for 2023 under the code name "Highland." The changes improve the touchscreen and reduce the number of components used to build the car. This new version of the Model 3 could arrive in the third quarter of 2023.

After swapping the steering wheel for a yoke last year, the flagship Tesla Model S won't get noticeable visual distinctions for 2023. Instead, Tesla will change the sensors it installs in the Model S. As it did with the Model 3 and Model Y in late 2022, Tesla is removing the USS from the Model S. Tesla says relying on cameras alone instead of operating with USS or radar sensors—which the automaker stopped installing in its vehicles in 2021 and 2022—makes its advanced driver assistance systems better. In November 2022, Tesla announced that the Model S was the first model with a yoke to receive the highest 5-star rating from the European New Car Assessment Program safety tests.

Tesla still needs to update its software for some safety features for EVs that do not have USS. Until the automaker can update its Tesla Vision software to perform all advertised features, Tesla models that don't have USS will not be able to use Park Assist, Autopark, Summon, or Smart Summon. A future OTA update will add these features to these vehicles.

The current Model S has the following safety features as standard: automatic emergency braking, forward-collision warning, blind-spot warning, lane-centering assistance, a new front structure for more energy absorption, automatic airbag suppression to deactivate an airbag if the car detects a child seat, far-side airbags, and multi-collision braking.

The Model X shares a platform and some components with the Model S. As such, it's not surprising that the current Model X also gets the new standard safety features coming to the Model S. As with its other models, Tesla will produce new Model X EVs in 2023 without any ultrasonic sensors.

As the S and X are similar, so are the Y and 3, which means changes to the steering column stalks are likely here, too. The 2023 Model Y might also get a powered front trunk or "frunk." Tesla hasn't produced the Model Y with any USS since October 2022. A new standard all-wheel-drive version of the Model Y might also arrive in 2023.

Tesla is the source of some of the information in this article. Since Tesla does not have a press office, some information came from independent sources. This information was accurate on December 6, 2022, but it may have changed since that date. Always confirm product details and availability with the automaker's website or your local dealership.

