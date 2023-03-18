Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 vs. Apple Watch Series 7: Smartwatch … – PCMag

Which flagship smartwatch is worth your money? We compare specs to help you decide.

I’m PCMag’s expert on fitness and smart home technology, and I’ve written more than 6,000 articles and reviews in the 10-plus years I’ve been here. I unbox, set up, test, and review a wide range of consumer tech products from my home in Florida, often with the help of my pitbull Bradley. I’m also a yoga instructor, and have been actively teaching group and private classes for nearly a decade.

Wondering how the just-announced Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 stacks up against Apple’s top smartwatch? Us too.

In this comparison we’re pitting Cupertino’s current flagship model, the 2021 Apple Watch Series 7, against the new Galaxy Watch 5 series from Samsung. We’re not picking winners since we haven’t actually gotten our hands on the new Galaxy Watches yet, but we expect to soon. For now we’re running through the list of specs and features to see how they stack up on paper.

We’ll reassess the Apple-vs.-Samsung smartwatch dynamic once Apple releases its Watch Series 8 wearable, which is expected in September.

Battery life is not a strength of many smartwatches, but the Galaxy Watch 5 promises improvements on this front.

The large (44mm) Galaxy Watch 5 features a 410mAh battery, while the smaller (40mm) model is powered by a 284mAh cell. Samsung says the Watch 5 series lasts up to 50 hours on a charge, or 10 hours more than its predecessor, the Watch 4. Apple’s Series 7 features a 309mAh battery that offers just 18 hours of juice on a charge. That gives the Samsung a significant advantage.

As for charging speed, Samsung says that snapping the Watch 5 onto its charger for just eight minutes before bed should give it enough battery life to track your sleep for eight hours. This capability was obviously inspired by Apple, which advertises the exact same battery performance for the Series 7.

There’s no word yet as to how long a full charge will take on the Watch 5, but Samsung says 30 minutes on the charger will bump its battery level up 45%. In comparison, the Series 7 can go from dead to 80% in just 45 minutes.

If battery life is a primary concern, you might be interested in the Watch 5 Pro. Samsung’s more rugged model is designed specifically for mountain bikers, runners, hikers, and others who spend their time outdoors. The Watch 5 Pro features a larger, 590mAh battery that promises up to 80 hours of power per charge, or 20 hours with the GPS enabled. That’s some serious smartwatch longevity.

Like their predecessors, both of Samsung’s new smartwatches boast 5ATM and IP68 ratings, meaning they are waterproof to a depth of 164 feet for 10 minutes and can ward off dust, dirt, and sand. The Apple Watch 7 similarly features a WR50 rating for water resistant to 164 feet. It also meets IP6X certification, meaning it is totally dustproof.

Both companies have touted the durability of the glass on their latest wearables. The Watch 5 is Samsung’s first smartwatch to feature a sapphire crystal glass display, which the company says makes it 60% stronger against scratching versus the Watch 4.

Apple says the Series 7 features a more crack-resistant front crystal than any of its predecessors, meaning it’s harder to shatter the screen. At its tallest point, the Series 7’s Ion-X glass is over 50% thicker than that of the Series 6. Apple also gave the crystal on its model a flat base, which helps to increase durability.

Samsung’s Watch 5 Pro features a more rugged titanium case (versus aluminum on the standard Watch 5) and an “even more durable sapphire crystal glass display” for increased scratch resistance, Samsung says. Apple’s Series 7 comes in aluminum, stainless steel, or titanium.

In terms of features, the biggest upgrade on the Galaxy Watch 5 is the addition of an infrared temperature sensor for skin temperature tracking.

“Skin temperature analysis opens up new opportunities for developers to expand their health and wellness offerings,” a Samsung spokesperson said during a briefing with reporters.

Several other wearable devices—including the Fitbit Charge 5, Oura Ring Generation 3, and Whoop 4.0—already track skin temperature variations, a metric that indicates whether you’re running hotter or colder compared with your baseline. Apple’s Series 7 smartwatch doesn’t offer this feature, but rumors suggest that the next Apple Watch, expected this fall, will indeed feature a body temperature sensor.

As for other health features, Samsung said it reshaped the curvature of the back glass on the Watch 5 series, increasing the contact surface area of the BioActive Sensor. This change promises more accurate body composition, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), and electrocardiogram (ECG) measurements. The Series 7 accurately tracks your SpO2 and also supports ECG readings, but isn’t capable of measuring body fat or other body composition metrics like Samsung’s watches.

Sleep tracking is another area where Samsung has a leg up on Apple. Like the previous generation wearable, the Watch 5 family can track snoring when paired with a compatible smartphone, a sleeping metric not available on the Series 7.

On the design side, the most obvious difference between Samsung and Apple’s wearables is the shape: The Watch 5 has a round case while the Series 7 has a rectangular one. Some people prefer Apple’s rectangular design for reading text on the screen, while a round case is arguably more aesthetically pleasing.

Debates about case shape aside, fans of Samsung’s smartwatches may be bummed to hear that both new models lack a physical rotating bezel, a feature available on many Samsung smartwatches, including last year’s Watch 4 Classic, that allows for quick movement through the user interface. Instead, the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro both feature a digital bezel built into the screen that doesn’t physically turn, but still allows you to navigate by simply running your finger along the outer edge of the screen.

All Apple Watch models, in comparison, feature a Digital Crown on the right side that physically rotates to let you zoom, scroll, or adjust what’s on the screen.

As for price, Samsung’s Watch 5 starts at $279.99 for the Bluetooth/Wi-Fi model, and $329.99 for the LTE version. The Watch 5 Pro starts at $449.99 for Bluetooth/Wi-Fi and $499.99 for LTE. Samsung says last year’s Watch 4 Classic will remain on sale for those who want a rotating bezel.

Apple’s Watch 7 starts at $399 for GPS only, or $499 if you want to add cellular connectivity. The Apple Watch SE starts at $279, while the Series 3 is still on sale as a more affordable option at $199.

One of the things I liked about Samsung’s 2021 smartwatch lineup is that the more affordable Watch 4 offered the same capabilities as the pricier Classic model—with only a slightly less premium design. Apple’s more affordable Watch SE, on the other hand, lacks several key features available on the Series 7, such as an always-on display and ECG and SpO2 sensors.

Samsung’s new Watch 5 Pro will offer a few outdoor-specific features, including turn-by-turn hiking and cycling directions and a new route-tracking tool called Track Back that will take you back the way you came when biking or traveling by foot. Samsung hasn’t yet said whether these features will be available on the standard Watch 5, so they may be exclusive to the Pro model.

Samsung’s 2021 smartwatches scored high marks in our reviews, with the Watch 4 earning our Editors’ Choice award as the more value-rich option. We expect to get our hands on the new Galaxy Watches soon, so stay tuned for full reviews.

Sign up for our Weekly Apple Brief for the latest news, reviews, tips, and more delivered right to your inbox.

This newsletter may contain advertising, deals, or affiliate links. Subscribing to a newsletter indicates your consent to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe from the newsletters at any time.

Your subscription has been confirmed. Keep an eye on your inbox!

Advertisement

I’m PCMag’s expert on fitness and smart home technology, and I’ve written more than 6,000 articles and reviews in the 10-plus years I’ve been here. I unbox, set up, test, and review a wide range of consumer tech products from my home in Florida, often with the help of my pitbull Bradley. I’m also a yoga instructor, and have been actively teaching group and private classes for nearly a decade.

Before becoming an analyst in 2020, I spent eight years as a reporter covering consumer tech news. Prior to joining PCMag, I was a reporter for SC Magazine, focusing on hackers and computer security. I earned a BS in journalism from West Virginia University, and started my career writing for newspapers in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Read Angela’s full bio

Advertisement

PCMag.com is a leading authority on technology, delivering lab-based, independent reviews of the latest products and services. Our expert industry analysis and practical solutions help you make better buying decisions and get more from technology.

PCMag supports Group Black and its mission to increase greater diversity in media voices and media ownerships.

© 1996-2023 Ziff Davis, LLC., a Ziff Davis company. All Rights Reserved.

PCMag, PCMag.com and PC Magazine are among the federally registered trademarks of Ziff Davis and may not be used by third parties without explicit permission. The display of third-party trademarks and trade names on this site does not necessarily indicate any affiliation or the endorsement of PCMag. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product or service, we may be paid a fee by that merchant.

source