iPhone 14 Pro Max is great but you should skip it for iPhone 15 Ultra – HT Tech

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is a great smartphone by all means and if you can spend wholeheartedly on your next phone, this becomes an easy recommendation. A new 48MP camera alone makes it a huge draw and that Dynamic Island is a gimmick everyone is attracted to. However, rumours of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, or the iPhone 15 Ultra have given us a glimpse of all the upgrades that could be worth the wait for another year.

Soon after the iPhone 14 series launch in 2022, the iPhone 15 series rumours started coming out and there are some bigger changes expected. The standard iPhone 15 models are getting the Dynamic Island from the Pro variants and possibly the USB-C port. However, the iPhone 15 Pro Max or iPhone 15 Ultra is what every iPhone fan should wait for and here are a few reasons.

Apple is struggling with the supply chain of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, and hence, there’s a lot of waiting to be done. It is hoped that when Apple announced the iPhone 15 Ultra, it will have figured out ways to meet the demand. Apple is already planning to move production to other countries, including India where the Tata Group is rumoured to be in talks with Wistron for acquiring their manufacturing plant. Hence, there is a chance that you could get the iPhone 15 Ultra easily when it launches next year.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a great set of cameras, especially its 48MP primary camera sensor. However, the phone has a weak 3x telephoto camera which pales out in comparison to the likes of the Google Pixel 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The iPhone 15 Ultra is now said to have a 5x or 6x telephoto camera using a periscope lens setup, which should improve the zoom performance. Additionally, Apple is also rumoured to use a new kind of Sony sensor that improves low light performance. These are great reasons to just hold on for an extra year.

When the iPhone 15 Ultra comes out, TSMC could be ready to build 3nm chips and Apple could benefit from that vastly. The A17 Bionic could use this new 3nm platform and we expect larger improvements in efficiency as well as performance. For professional creators, this chip could make a big deal in terms of overall performance.

iPhones have largely looked alike over the last few years and for someone upgrading every year, it is a bummer. With the iPhone 15 Ultra, rumours suggest that the phone may ditch the boxy look for slightly curved edges, just like Apple does it on the MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Pro 14-inch. The corners will be curved, and Apple is even said to use a Titanium Alloy metal for more durability. That again is a slight change but just enough for people to wait.

USB-C on the iPhone is now a big deal and Apple is finally expected to give in to public demand. The entire iPhone 15 series could get the USB-C port as standard but the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra could make use of the faster USB-C standards. This should allow the iPhone 15 Ultra to allow for faster data transfer speeds and even allow of faster wired charging.



