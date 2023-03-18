Men Must ‘Force’ Women to Submit, Says Neo-Nazi Reinstated to Twitter by Elon Musk – Rolling Stone

By Ryan Bort

Elon Musk late last year reinstated Andrew Anglin’s Twitter account. Anglin, a proud neo-Nazi who had been permanently suspended in 2013, is one of several previously banned extremists Musk has reinstated since taking control of the platform in October. Some of them, like Jan. 6 rally organizer Ali Alexander and white nationalist Nick Fuentes, have already been re-banned. Anglin’s remains active.

Anglin is more than a typical neo-Nazi troll. He founded the notorious white supremacist website The Daily Stormer and has said his goal is to “ethnically cleanse White nations of non-Whites and establish an authoritarian government.” He’s espoused a disgusting gamut of bigoted viewpoints, including a hatred of women. He reminded everyone of just how deep his misogyny runs during a recent podcast episode, flagged Monday by Right Wing Watch.

“The first big thing that caused [problems with Western civilization] was allowing women an education instead of saying that when she’s old enough she needs to start breeding,” Anglin said. “Is this good for society? No one can argue that. What gives women happiness is marriage and being submissive to a man. Obviously they don’t do that voluntarily. You have to force her. You have to dominate the women.”

Neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin declares that the founders of Christianity were basically "incels" who instructed men to forcibly dominate and subjugate women: "You're not going to have a woman voluntarily submit to you; you have to force her." https://t.co/FAL4ZErYBm pic.twitter.com/dLl2HBgzu0

“It’s a lifelong thing to try to wrangle this bitch like a wild horse,” Anglin added.

The comments were made on a recent episode of Anglin’s “Wangtown” podcast, which he promotes in a tweet pinned to the top of his account. The rest of his page is rife with homophobia, praise of fellow white supremacist Nick Fuentes, and plenty of misogyny.

“I tell dudes: don’t even make eye contact with them. These sluts are literally doing witchcraft on you,” he wrote over the weekend. “When a woman flirts with a man in order to get him to do what she wants him to do, it is exactly the same as if a man punches a woman in the face to get her to do what he wants her to do,” he wrote the same day.

He’s gone after plenty of specific women, as well. “When the top mommy of Finland isn’t shaking her ass at the club on cocaine, she is doing big time serious man stuff — like promoting endless global war in the name of gay sex instruction classes for 3-year-olds,” he tweeted earlier this month of Sanna Marin, the prime minister of Finland. “Putting women in charge of everything turned out to be a great idea.”

Anglin’s hatred of women is readily apparent, but his torrent of misogynistic tweets is at least partially calculated. “I’m still testing what content plays on Twitter,” he wrote recently. “So far, it’s anti-woman stuff and self-help material. I’m fine with that.”

