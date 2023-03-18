Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro sees $200 price drop amid iPad Pro … – Laptop Mag

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro has never been cheaper

Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro sees a $200 price drop amid iPad Pro 2022 gossip. If Apple product launch rumors turn out to be true, an iPad Pro 2022 release is on the way.

Naturally, existing iPad Pro tablets get steep discounts as retailers purge their inventory.

Cuirrently, Amazon offers Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $899 (opens in new tab) — the lowest price ever for this pro level Apple tablet. It normally costs $1,099, so that’s $200 off. Hands down, this is the best end of summer iPad deal we’ve seen.

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro: $1,099 $899 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $200 off, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is at its lowest price yet. Apple’s big-screen pro tablet packs a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina Display with XDR, Apple’s blazing M1 processor, and a storage capacity of 128GB. It supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and works with Apple’s Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio.

Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the most powerful big screen tablet money can buy. It’s super portable, fast, and lasts up to 11 hours on a full charge. The iPad Pro in this deal packs a 12-inch Retina XDR Display, M1 8-core processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In our 12.9-inch iPad Pro review, we found its bright and vivid display and slim, durable chassis impressive. In tests, its ridiculously fast M1 processor was astonishing. We gave the 12.9-inch iPad Pro an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars rating and our coveted Editor’s Choice award.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro has the same aluminum, thin-bezel design as its predecessor. At 1.5 pounds and 0.25-inches thin, it’s lightweight enough for everyday carry. Its portability is on par with the 14.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (1.3 pounds, 0.22 inches) and12.3-inch Microsoft Surface 7 Plus (1.8 pounds, 0.3 inches).

And with Apple Pencil (2nd generation) Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio support, the iPad Pro is versatile and powerful enough to replace your laptop.

iPad Pro deals this generous are only as good as stock permits, so don’t hestitate too long.

Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she’s not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.

Laptop Mag is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site (opens in new tab).

© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.

source