Tesla Model Y passes perennial top-sellers in global rankings – Automotive News Europe

Tesla sold around 200,000 Model Ys in the third quarter, bringing the total so far this year to more than 500,000, according to estimates.

Tesla just followed up a vehicle deliveries report that fell short of expectations with quarterly revenue that also was a bit lower than hoped, disappointing investors looking for a more clear-cut answer on the debate over whether the automaker is starting to have demand issues.

Elon Musk has a broad target to grow sales around 50 percent annually. While the company now expects to fall just short of that mark this year, one of its models is climbing toward the top of global sales rankings.

Tesla does not disclose the split in sales between its Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV, but given the latter’s performance, maybe it should.

BloombergNEF estimates that the company sold around 200,000 Model Ys in the third quarter, bringing the total so far this year to more than 500,000. That means the SUV is broadly on pace to hit our estimate, published at the beginning of the year, of almost 800,000 — enough to comfortably place it among the top five best-selling vehicles in the world.

The Model Y is passing some household names along the way.

Ford, for example, sold around 562,000 F-150 pickups last year.

It looks like Tesla’s SUV probably overtook the truck in the third quarter and should come out ahead for the full year.

While Ford has recently upped its EV game, this change in hierarchy has to be a bit jarring for its executives, one of which publicly mocked Musk in 2018 by noting his company was making roughly the same number of cars in four hours that Tesla was in a week.

To be fair, F-150 volumes are largely limited to North America, while the Model Y is sold globally.

Tesla sold 53,901 Model Ys in Europe through nine months, according to Dataforce, and an estimated 162,000 units in the U.S. during the same period, according to the Automotive News Data Center.

Looking at North America alone, the F-150 still dominates the sales charts and probably will for a long time.

Farther up the leaderboard, it’s the Japanese that lead. Honda’s HR-V, Toyota’s Camry and Nissan’s Sentra each exceeded 670,000 units last year. It will be a few months before it’s clear whether Model Y overtakes these three, but Tesla stands a good chance.

The top three in the world last year went to the Toyota RAV4, Toyota Corolla and Honda CR-V. Topping those is almost certainly a bridge too far for the Model Y this year. Tesla’s factories in Austin, Texas, and outside Berlinare continuing to ramp up into 2023, so Musk may be able to lay claim to the best-selling vehicle in the world, as he predicted last year.

The Corolla has been a perennial top-seller for many years and regularly clocks in above 1 million units. Passing it will not be easy, especially since the car sells at a much different price point, beginning at around $20,000.

That is less than a third of the current cost of the Model Y, which starts at more than $60,000 in the US.

It’s not clear if the global auto market can support 1 million sales of a single model at that high a price point on an ongoing basis.

Macroeconomic conditions are also quickly deteriorating, with higher interest rates, falling home prices and stock market turmoil all likely to take a toll on big-ticket purchases.

Sales of high-end EV models grew briskly through the pandemic partly because white collar workers kept their jobs, reduced their spending and saw their home values and stock portfolios soar as governments and central banks stepped in with stimulus.

The environment is quite different now, and it remains to be seen how the premium segment of the auto market holds up. BMW recently suggested that cracks are starting to appear.

Still, it’s hard to overstate how big a deal it is for an EV model to be this high in the global sales rankings. It increasingly feels like a question of when one rises to the top, not if this will happen.

Please enter a valid email address.

Please enter your email address.

Please verify captcha.

Please select at least one newsletter to subscribe.

You can unsubscribe at any time through links in these emails. For more information, see our Privacy Policy.

Sign up and get the best of Automotive News Europe delivered straight to your email inbox, free of charge. Choose your news – we will deliver.

You can unsubscribe at any time through links in these emails. For more information, see our Privacy Policy.

Get 24/7 access to in-depth, authoritative coverage of the auto industry from a global team of reporters and editors covering the news that’s vital to your business.

Founded in 1996, Automotive News Europe is the preferred information source for decision-makers and opinion leaders operating in Europe.

1155 Gratiot Avenue

Detroit MI 48207-2997

Tel: +1 877-812-1584

Email Us

ISSN 2643-6590 (print)

ISSN 2643-6604 (online)



source