New iPhone 15 Pro renders bring haptic buttons and periscope … – Tom's Guide

promotionFallbackMessage

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

This latest iPhone 15 Pro render is just based on the latest rumors — but it looks great

iPhone 15 hype season is officially in full swing and renders of the possible new phones are flying. Recently, we’ve seen a gorgeous titanium iPhone 15 Ultra and even a concept iPhone 15 Flip . But now we have our first look at what an iPhone 15 Pro could look like.

A new render from 4RMD (opens in new tab) shows off a gorgeous iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max concept — notably not an iPhone 15 Ultra , which is seemingly the Pro Max in this render. While the design doesn’t look too drastically different from the current iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max , there are some noticeable differences.

First, this render ditches the mechanical buttons of old in favor of solid-state haptic buttons. We had seen rumors of solid-state buttons coming to the higher-end iPhone 15 models, and it appears that 4RMD has run with that rumor for the power and volume buttons.

Another rumor that this render has brought to life is the possible periscope telephoto camera tipped to come to the higher-end iPhone 15 models. 4RMD’s render shows off a 48MP main wide camera that supports 8K video recording, an upgraded 16MP ultra-wide camera and a periscope telephoto lens with 6x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom. If these rumored camera upgrades pan out, it’ll be a massive boost for the iPhone’s already stellar cameras. Aside from these major upgrades, there are some minor changes that would be welcome improvements to the iPhone 15 Pro — though you should take any of these potential upgrades with a grain of salt. The first one is a Dynamic Island that is 20% smaller in size. Obviously, the less screen dominated by camera cutouts, the better, but there may be hardware limitations that prevent this upgrade from happening.

The other minor hardware upgrade that we have some skepticism about is the curved edges of this iPhone 15 Pro render. We know based on recent rumors that Apple potentially wants a rounded design for the iPhone 15 lineup . However, there may be some complications, from wireless charging to supply chain issues, that could ultimately scrap this rumored upgrade. 4RMD seems to have figured out a solution for the first part, by still including a Ceramic Shield glass panel on the front and back, with the back panel shrunk slightly to allow for curved edges on the titanium chassis. But with supply chain issues still a real concern, this potential design change is still very much up in the air. Can’t wait for the iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Ultra? The holidays are a great time to upgrade your phone for less. Make sure to check out our guide to the best iPhones and our latest iPhone deals so you get the phone you want at the lowest price this holiday season.

Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.

Malcolm McMillan is a staff writer for Tom’s Guide, writing about the latest in tech, gaming and entertainment with a particular focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and AI-based tools like ChatGPT. He has written up much of our coverage on the latest AI tools including ChatGPT, the new GPT-powered Bing and Google Bard. He also covers A/V tech such as televisions, soundbars and more, in addition to covering VR headsets from the Meta Quest 3 to the PS VR2.

Before writing for Tom’s Guide, Malcolm worked as a fantasy football analyst writing for several sites and also had a brief stint working for Microsoft selling laptops, Xbox products and even the ill-fated Windows phone. He is passionate about video games and sports, though both cause him to yell at the TV frequently. He proudly sports many tattoos, including an Arsenal tattoo, in honor of the team that causes him to yell at the TV the most.

Tom’s Guide is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site (opens in new tab).

© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.

source