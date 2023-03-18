iPhone 12 Pro vs. 14 Pro: New Features to Expect If You've Waited … – MacRumors

Given that many customers upgrade their iPhones every two to three years nowadays, there are still plenty of iPhone 12 Pro owners who might be interested in upgrading to the iPhone 14 Pro later this year. While year-over-year iPhone updates are often incremental, the new features begin to stack up after two generations.



As a refresher, we’ve put together a list of new features and changes to expect if you upgrade from an iPhone 12 Pro to an iPhone 14 Pro. The list includes features that Apple added to the iPhone 13 Pro last year and features rumored for the iPhone 14 Pro, which Apple is expected to announce in September as usual.

Have an iPhone 11 Pro instead? Check out our iPhone 11 Pro vs. 14 Pro comparison.

