Deals: Apple's 10.2-Inch iPad Drops to Best-Ever Price of $279.99 … – MacRumors

Amazon has marked down Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad to a new all-time low price today, with the 64GB Wi-Fi model available for $279.99, down from $329.00. You can get both the Silver and Space Gray at this price, with fastest delivery options estimated around September 1.

This sale beats the previous record low price by around $20. The tablet is shipped and sold directly by Amazon, and shipping estimates have begun to slip so be sure to visit Amazon soon if you’re interested.

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.

