Rivian R1T: How Is It Holding Up After 2 Months And 8,000 Miles? – InsideEVs

All new cars, trucks, and SUVs “should” be built to last, but we know that’s not always the case. As the automotive market makes a notable transition from gas-powered cars to electric vehicles, some people may be questioning whether these EVs are built to stand the test of time. This may be especially true if they’re considering an EV from a startup automaker like Rivian rather than a seasoned brand.

With any brand-new vehicle, there tend to be some early issues, but hopefully, they’re not related to the overall build quality. If your new ~$100,000 EV started to fall apart just a few months after you took delivery, you’d probably be irate. This is likely one reason some people are still skeptical about buying a vehicle like the Rivian R1T electric pickup truck.

While many of the new EVs coming to market are produced by legacy automakers who arguably know a thing or two about vehicle production and quality control, some of the most compelling options are being offered by electric vehicle startups following in the footsteps of Tesla, such as Rivian. Spending a big chunk of money on a brand-new vehicle from an automaker that’s not really established may be concerning for some folks since there are still plenty of unknowns.

This is why we share as many stories as we can about actual EV ownership and real-world experiences. Brendan Flasch has owned a number of EVs, and now he’s the proud owner of a new Rivian R1T. He’s only been driving it for about two months, but he’s already racked up about 8,000 miles.

Flasch notes that people often ask him just how well the Rivian electric truck’s interior and exterior are holding up. To provide answers he can prove, he takes us on a video tour of the truck in its current condition. Flasch is sure to point out any areas that may be cause for concern or could prove to be potential wear points going forward.

For those unfamiliar with the R1T, it’s a luxurious and capable midsize electric pickup truck that starts at nearly $80,000. However, most of the copies you see today likely cost upwards of $100,000.

The R1T features a unique but relatively traditional exterior, and its interior boasts synthetic leather, high-end trim, and mostly soft-touch surfaces. It’s somewhat unique in that it can arguably be described as both highly durable and relatively opulent at the same time. The question here is whether or not it’s as durable as it looks and/or intends to be.

See These Articles About The Rivian R1T:

Are you willing to spend nearly $100,000 on a brand-new EV from a startup like Rivian? Check out the video and let us know if it makes you more likely to take the plunge, or if you’d rather wait for a longer list of compelling rivals – perhaps from some seasoned automakers – before diving in.

Source: Branden Flasch (YouTube)

Trending

Car Buying Service

Get upfront price offers on local inventory.

Search for:

latest articles

latest articles

About this article

source