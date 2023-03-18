Everything you need to know about 'Sports Talk,' Amazon's new … – About Amazon

Prime Video recently unveiled “Sports Talk,” a new, original sports-talk programming block, airing live Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST. Prime Video customers in the U.S. can access “Sports Talk” anywhere Prime Video is available to stream without needing a Prime membership.

“Sports Talk” complements the thousands of live sports events Prime members can already watch each year on Prime Video, including Thursday Night Football and the premium sports channels that Prime members can purchase, such as NBA League Pass, MLB.TV, and NBA TV. “Sports Talk” is also available as a FAST channel on Amazon Freevee and via Amazon’s new live radio app, Amp, where fans can catch audio from the shows in real time.

The “Sports Talk” slate features seven new, daily shows: Bonjour! Sports Talk, a panel show featuring Madelyn Burke, Ben Lyons, and a rotating weekly guest host; The Cari Champion Show, with host Cari Champion; Game Breakers, with hosts Eitan Levine and Drexton Clemons; From the Desk of Master T, with host Master Tesfatsion; The Power Hour, with host Rennae Stubbs; The Greatest Hour of All Time, a re-airing of the best hour of programming from the day; and The Backup Plan, with hosts Hana Ostapchuk and Jason Spells. The full 12-hour programming block will be re-aired daily from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. EST, with episodes from the previous week also airing throughout the weekend.

Here’s more about each show.

The Bonjour! Sports Talk panel will deliver a positive, passionate, and agenda-setting narrative each morning, supported by a news desk that provides up-to-the-minute storylines from around the globe. The show aims to broaden the net for compelling conversation, access, and analysis.

Hours: 8-10 a.m. EST (re-airs at 10 a.m.-noon EST)

Host(s): Madelyn Burke, Ben Lyons, and a rotating weekly guest host

Set: New York City (in-studio)

The Cari Champion Show is a crossover show for any sports and culture fan. Cari Champion gives fans an unfiltered and straightforward look at sports and the role they play in our daily lives. It allows viewers to feel like they’re joining in on friends’ conversations about the latest news, while still encouraging them to learn more about the topics from a direct and in-touch perspective.

Hours: Noon-2 p.m. EST

Set: Los Angeles (in-studio)

Eitan Levine and Drexton Clemons are a comedic duo whose jokes and insights never fail to take their audience on a refreshingly unpredictable and informative journey. As New York-based writers and comedians, the two friends will offer fans a unique perspective of the world of sports and their natural intersection with music, culture, and New York life.

Hours: 2-4 p.m. EST

Host(s): Eitan Levine, Drexton Clemons

Set: New York City (in-studio)

From the Desk of Master T will feature Master Tesfatsion’s youthfully refreshing take on sports and culture, and his ability to connect with athletes’ stories. Tesfatsion allows athletes to express themselves by bringing a level of comfort that pushes media-trained athletes beyond their textbook answers.

Host: Master Tesfatsion HOURS: 4-5 p.m. EST

Set: Remote

The Power Hour, with host Rennae Stubbs, will showcase her enthusiasm and expertise, and highlight her love for the cultural aspects of professional sport. Stubbs’ vast experience as an athlete and commentator gives her the ability to connect with athletes and her audience. She asks the tough questions, but stays intuitive and charismatic.

Host: Rennae Stubbs HOURS: 5-6 p.m. EST

Did you get stuck in the office? Busy running errands and missed your favorite “Sports Talk” show? The Greatest Hour of All Time delivers the best hour of programming from the day so you don’t miss a thing.

Hours: 6-7 p.m. EST

The Backup Plan will play the best moments from the full slate of “Sports Talk’s” daily programs. With a casual late-show setting, it’s just two colleagues making sure you’re covered on the need-to-know headlines and the sports stories that cross into pop culture. As the only evening show on the slate, these hosts keep it light and comedic while highlighting moments from the day.

Hosts: Hana Ostapchuk, Jason Spells

Hour(s): 7-8 p.m. EST

Set: New York City (in-studio)

