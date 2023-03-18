Apple Reveals iPad Pro 2022: Faster, With Striking Upgrades But 2 Disappointments – Forbes

iPad Pro 2022 in 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes.

The new iPad Pro has just been unveiled, alongside the 10th generation iPad (full details of that here). The new iPad Pro comes in two sizes, with 11-inch and 12.9-inch displays, as now.

But there are two disappointments, so let’s get them out of the way now.

Many previous rumors suggested that the 11-inch model iPad Pro would be upgraded to have the miniLED backlighting, called Liquid Retina XDR introduced on the iPad Pro 12.9-inch. This hasn’t happened so Liquid Retina XDR remains exclusive to the larger iPad Pro. Ah well, next time, perhaps.

Similarly, it had been reported that the new iPad Pro would have a glass back or at least a redesign with a part-glass back, to make wireless charging of the iPad Pro possible. That hasn’t happened either. Personally, I don’t think it’s a big thing.

While there’s no change to the external design of the iPad Pro this year, meaning this style has now been in use for four generations of Pro, there are internal changes which are significant.

Most importantly, the processor has been updated from the already blazing-fast M1 chip to the new M2. The eight-core CPU is up to 15 % faster than the M1, Apple says, while the 10-core GPU offers graphics performance that’s up to 35% faster.

Apple has more stats up its sleeve, but the gist is that the new iPad Pro is a lot faster than the last one, which itself was no slouch in terms of performance.

The point is that the new device lives up to the Pro part of its name to make everything fast, from big workflows to graphics-intensive games. This means that most of us can have a cool experience, but the most demanding users will really benefit, so they can work with big photo libraries or manipulate 3D objects onscreen.

There’s a new feature coming to the existing second-generation Apple Pencil. When you hover your Apple Pencil above the iPad Pro, it will be detected, and show a preview of where your stylus is going to touch the screen. This adds precision. Additionally, with something like the brilliant Scribble app, text fields expand as you approach the screen. Apple says text conversion is faster, too.

The second-generation Pencil works with the iPad mini and iPad Air as well, but this new feature is exclusive to the iPad Pro. It needs iPadOS 16, too.

Additionally, there are faster wi-fi connections thanks to support for Wi-Fi 6E, which can make downloads twice as fast as before. There’s also support for more 5G networks worldwide.

The new iPad Pro will have the new features of iPadOS 16 such as the brilliant multi-tasking capabilities of Stage Manager, for a start.

The new tablet may not look any different, but we can expect a sizeable uptick in performance.

The new iPad Pro goes on sale on Wednesday, October 26, with pre-orders open now. Prices start from $799 for the 11-incher and $1,099 for the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro—the same prices as for the last-gen models.

