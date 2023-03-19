Apple looks to Luxshare for iPhone 15 Pro Max assembly – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

Apple CEO Tim Cook at a Luxshare plant

Apple has reportedly chosen Luxshare as an additional manufacturer for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, easing its reliance on Foxconn.

Foxconn has long served as the major manufacturer to assemble iPhone Pro models, but recent troubles at its Zhengzhou facility has slowed iPhone 14 Pro production. Wednesday’s report from Trendforce estimates that iPhone 14 shipments have fallen to 78.1 million units in 2022 due to the impact of COVID-19 at Foxconn’s major iPhone factory.

To keep up iPhone production, it will be good for Apple to partner with more suppliers. For example, Luxshare already assembles AirPods for Apple, and won a contract in 2021 to build a portion of iPhone 13 models.

Luxshare has built a “mega-plant” in China for iPhone assembly. It has also leased and renovated a nearby plant previously owned by iPad assembler Compal.

Apple has been gradually moving production of its devices outside of China, and this move won’t aid in that immediately.. The company reportedly plans to move some MacBook Pro production to Vietnam in 2023, after having shifted a portion of iPad manufacturing to the country in 2021.

India is also producing iPhones for Apple, starting with the iPhone 11 in 2020 and the iPhone 12 in 2021, followed by the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 in 2022.

So after one year Luxshare is ready?

This is why Apple will be fine in China.

foxconn is owned by Taiwan and Luxshare is closely supported by the CCP , this is who the CCP want to make iPhones ultimately.

some of the issue Foxconn has had last few months is CCP trying to speed up the process of replacing foxconn

if people read my posts last months, AirPods were made by 2 Taiwanese companies in 2019, as of today, 90 percent are made by Luxshare , same with IPads

This is bad for Taiwan, but ultimately good for Apple in China

Be even better if Apple would divest global production from China – there are simply too many land mines in China, and keeping the supply chain free of forced labor and the like will always be problematic.

At last count there are 248 million people infected with COVID-19, and that’s just the first phase.

Add to that the aggressive posture of China’s wolf warrior diplomacy and you have a recipe for disaster should China further its aggressive stance in the South China Sea.

verne arase said: Be even better if Apple would divest global production from China – there are simply too many land mines in China, and keeping the supply chain free of forced labor and the like will always be problematic. At last count there are 248 million people infected with COVID-19, and that’s just the first phase. Add to that the aggressive posture of China’s wolf warrior diplomacy and you have a recipe for disaster should China further its aggressive stance in the South China Sea. I don’t believe the 248 million number. There are so many China haters making lies about China.

I don’t believe the 248 million number. There are so many China haters making lies about China.

verne arase said: Be even better if Apple would divest global production from China – there are simply too many land mines in China, and keeping the supply chain free of forced labor and the like will always be problematic. At last count there are 248 million people infected with COVID-19, and that’s just the first phase. Add to that the aggressive posture of China’s wolf warrior diplomacy and you have a recipe for disaster should China further its aggressive stance in the South China Sea. Why do you say it’s forced labor? It’s not. I am no fan of CCP but it’s not forced labor at all. People are free to work or leave. The closed loop and live in factory stuff allows worker to still work and make money instead of being locked in at their homes with doors bolted down. in many ways, they were allowed to still work and make money compared to when we had our lock down we didn’t have a way to work or goto school in a closed loop. People were actually given a choice there while we didn’t have a choice except stay home with Netflix noe workers are being offered bonuses to return to work… just a different system but don’t judge just because it’s different

Why do you say it’s forced labor? It’s not. I am no fan of CCP but it’s not forced labor at all. People are free to work or leave. The closed loop and live in factory stuff allows worker to still work and make money instead of being locked in at their homes with doors bolted down.

in many ways, they were allowed to still work and make money compared to when we had our lock down

we didn’t have a way to work or goto school in a closed loop. People were actually given a choice there while we didn’t have a choice except stay home with Netflix

noe workers are being offered bonuses to return to work…

just a different system but don’t judge just because it’s different

