Tesla releases updated maps for North America – Not a Tesla App

Yesterday we started seeing the first signs of updated navigation maps for Tesla users in North America.
The updated maps are version NA-2022.28-14046. Similar to the version scheme Tesla uses for software updates, these maps were created on the 28th week of 2022.
Its been about eight months since the previous map update in North America, which was version NA-2021.44-13555.
The updated maps are about 100MB larger than the previous iteration according to @Greentheonly.
Map downloads are very similar to software updates, although they are downloaded and installed silently in the background without any user notification.
You must be connected to Wi-Fi in order to download map updates since Tesla does not do delta updates. Maps are usually several gigabytes and this latest version comes in at about 6GB.
Since map data is so large, it is split up into various regions, instead of all maps being available in every car.
For example, your Tesla will only contain map and voice navigation for a specific region, like North America or Europe.
Like software updates, you can not force a map update. Tesla rolls out map updates in a similar way to software updates. It will be based on your location and specific model.
You can see whether there is a map update for your car by going to Controls > Software.
Below the ‘Software’ section you will see ‘Navigation Data’ and the map version your vehicle is currently using. It will be presented in a “region-year-week-build” format. For example, in the US you will see NA-2022.28-14046.
Sometimes we see Tesla make visual updates to maps such as an updated color scheme, but this update does not appear to include any visual changes. Instead, it appears to be focused on data, such as updated streets, points of interest and speed limit data.
If your car is ready to download a map update and is not connected to Wi-Fi, you will see a download progress bar in the Software menu, similar to how you would see a software update. Simply connect to Wi-Fi to have your car download the latest Tesla maps.
Tesla is known for its advanced technology and innovative features, and ‘Bioweapon Defense Mode’ is one of those features. With increasing concerns about air pollution worldwide, this advanced air filtration system demonstrates Tesla’s commitment to passenger safety and well-being.
Bioweapon Defense Mode is a state-of-the-art air filtration system designed to protect vehicle occupants from various air pollutants, including exhaust fumes, smoke, allergens, airborne pathogens, and other potentially hazardous particles. This feature uses a High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter, capable of capturing 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 micrometers in diameter, and a secondary filtration system with activated carbon filters to remove odors, gases, bacteria, viruses, pollen, and mold spores.
Tesla’s commitment to protecting passengers from air pollution goes beyond merely producing electric vehicles to contribute to a cleaner environment. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has credited Google co-founder Larry Page for inspiring him to develop a more powerful air filtration system for Tesla vehicles. The idea is not only to reduce local air pollution but also to minimize the direct impact of air pollution on the occupants of Tesla vehicles.
The HEPA filter in Bioweapon Defense Mode is inspired by air filtration systems used in hospitals, clean rooms, and the aerospace industry. When activated, the climate control system pulls in outside air and filters it through the HEPA filter and secondary filtration system. This process effectively removes harmful particles and contaminants from the air.
In addition to the filtration process, Bioweapon Defense Mode creates a positive-pressure environment inside the cabin. This feature, borrowed from hospital settings, prevents outside air from leaking into the vehicle. The result is an air-tight cabin that continuously filters and circulates clean air to protect passengers from pollutants, pathogens, and allergens.
Tesla introduced the HEPA filter and Bioweapon Defense Mode in 2016 on the Model X and Model S with the new front fascia. As of 2020, Bioweapon Defense Mode also became standard on Model Y. Tesla could not include the large HEPA filter required for the Bioweapon Defense Mode in Model 3 due to space constraints. However, the bigger Model Y does have enough space to accommodate the filter. Tesla initially introduced the filter and Bioweapon Defense Mode in electric SUVs produced in China and later made it a standard feature in all Model Y vehicles produced.
Tesla owners can confirm whether their vehicle is equipped with Bioweapon Defense Mode by opening the HVAC control screen and looking for the biohazard symbol. If the vehicle is equipped with Bioweapon Defense Mode, there will be a biohazard icon located near the top right of the screen, next to the recirculation icon. If the symbol is present, the vehicle has the feature.
You can activate Bioweapon Defense Mode from within your car or through the Tesla mobile app.
To activate it within the car, go to the climate control screen and tap the biohazard symbol. The vehicle will immediately start using air from outside the vehicle and running it through its HEPA filter.
To enable the filter from your Tesla app, you can go to the Climate section then swipe up from the bottom. This will reveal several options, including Bioweapon Defense Mode.
For Model S and Model X owners without the HEPA filter, Tesla offers a retrofit option for $500, which includes shipping and installation at a Tesla service center.
Tesla does not offer an official retrofit for for the Model Y, although some owners have shown that it is possible through a DIY solution.
When Tesla first introduced the Bioweapon Defense Mode in the Model X in 2015, the company released test results with particulate matter 2.5 air quality readings. The results showed that the system significantly improved air quality when needed. This further validates Tesla’s claims about the effectiveness of its advanced air filtration system in protecting passengers from air pollution and other harmful particles.
Tesla has conducted experiments (video below) to demonstrate the effectiveness of its HEPA filtration system and Bioweapon Defense Mode. In one such experiment, a Tesla Model Y and a BMW X3 were parked inside a giant bubble, and smoke bombs were detonated. The Model Y had Bioweapon Defense Mode activated, while the BMW X3 relied on its standard filtration system.
During the experiment, a Tesla employee sat in the driver’s seat of the Model Y to showcase the company’s confidence in its product. The video showed that the cabin of the Model Y remained free from red smoke, while the interior of the BMW X3 was invaded by it. After the experiment, Model Y’s activated carbon filters and HEPA filters were removed, revealing that they had captured a significant amount of red dust.
The filtration system is active whenever climate control is pulling in outside air. In extreme conditions, users can activate Bioweapon Defense Mode, which positively pressurizes the vehicle’s cabin, preventing pollutants from leaking. All air is filtered through the HEPA and gas media filters in this mode.
Air pollution is a global issue, and prolonged exposure to air pollutants, such as when stuck in traffic, can have significant health effects, including respiratory and cardiovascular issues. With more time spent in vehicles, ensuring that the air inside the cabin is clean and safe for passengers is crucial. Tesla’s Bioweapon Defense Mode addresses this concern by providing a superior air filtration system that reduces exposure to harmful pollutants. This feature not only contributes to the overall well-being of passengers but also sets Tesla apart from other automakers who may not offer such advanced air filtration systems.
While other automakers offer air filtration systems in their vehicles, few can match the level of protection provided by Tesla’s Bioweapon Defense Mode. For instance, the BMW X3, which was used in the previously mentioned experiment, does not offer a feature similar to Bioweapon Defense Mode. The experiment highlighted the stark contrast between Tesla’s advanced air filtration system and the standard filtration systems found in other vehicles, emphasizing Tesla’s commitment to innovation and passenger safety.
Tesla’s Bioweapon Defense Mode is a groundbreaking feature demonstrating the company’s dedication to passenger safety and well-being. By offering an advanced air filtration system capable of protecting occupants from various air pollutants, Tesla sets itself apart from other automakers in the industry. As air quality continues to be a significant concern worldwide, the Bioweapon Defense Mode is a valuable asset for Tesla owners, ensuring they can breathe clean and safe air inside their vehicles.
Tesla has opened the first V4 Superchargers, which appear to have the potential to be twice as powerful as the model it replaces. The world is starting to learn more about this newest addition to Tesla’s portfolio of DC fast-charging stations. Tesla started constructing its first fourth-generation Superchargers in the Netherlands earlier this month and officially opened them up to the public on March 15th.
Further details regarding the Supercharger V4’s capabilities are now available courtesy of a recent peek at the new charging station by nearby Tesla owners. According to the charger’s electric car specifications, it has a maximum power output of 600 kW and a maximum current of 615A at 1,000V.
This is the potential maximum for the new Supercharger V4, even if the highest-rated power is rarely maintained. The current restriction is at the level of the vehicle, as most, or potentially all Teslas today cannot manage to be charged at those levels.
This development might provide a glimpse into Tesla’s upcoming electric vehicle ambitions. At Tesla’s Semi delivery event, Tesla revealed that the Tesla Semi and Cybertruck would be the vehicles that would be able to take full advantage of Tesla’s upcoming V4 Superchargers.
Although V4 Superchargers feature a simpler design, the TESLA lettering on the new Superchargers does light up to make the Superchargers easier to spot.
The cables at V4 Superchargers are also significantly longer than in previous generations. Tesla’s previous Superchargers included fairly short cables that are about 6.5 feet (2m) long, but for V4 they’ve extended the length of the cables to almost 10 feet (3m) to make it easier to charge various types of vehicles.
During Investor Day, Tesla confirmed increasing manufacturing in preparation for a swift rollout. The new charger is projected to offer a higher charge rate than the Supercharger V3’s existing 250 kW ceiling for existing vehicles. They will also likely have a solution for CCS charging compatibility for electric vehicles not made by Tesla, by having a built-in Magic Dock in the U.S.
Yesterday we started seeing the first signs of updated navigation maps for Tesla users in North America.