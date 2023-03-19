2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV testing in Moab – Motor Authority

With production of the pickup version underway, the 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV is off-road testing in Moab ahead of its planned launch next year.

A recent LinkedIn post from General Motors president Mark Reuss shows Hummer EV SUV prototypes out on the trails in Utah’s off-road playground. Production is scheduled to start in early 2023, Reuss said. Reuss gave no word on how well it’s doing, but no automaker would at this point in the testing process.

Unveiled in 2021, the SUV version of the GMC Hummer EV will have a similar spec sheet to the 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup truck, but it will be smaller and potentially more capable off-road.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV testing in Moab

The SUV rides on a 126.7-inch wheelbase, which is quite long but still 8.9 inches shorter than the pickup. That will give it better departure and breakover angles, as well as a turning circle of 35.4 feet—1.7 feet shorter than the pickup.

Like the Hummer EV pickup, the SUV will also be available with the CrabWalk feature that utilizes four-wheel steering for sideways maneuvering. Extract Mode, which can raise the ride height to 15.9 inches from the standard 9.9 inches, and GM’s SuperCruise hands-free highway driver-assist system will be available as well.

The Hummer EV SUV Edition 1 launch version arrives for the 2024 model year with a $105,595 base price and three electric motors producing a combined 830 hp and more than 1,000 lb-ft of torque. GMC predicts 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds with the Watts To Freedom launch mode.

The Edition 1 will have a 20-module battery pack affording more than 300 miles of range, and an 800-volt electrical architecture to enable DC fast-charging speeds up to 300 kw, according to GMC. An optional Extreme Off-Road Package drops range to 280 miles, but adds 35-inch mud-terrain tires, underbody armor, and rock sliders. It also raises the Edition 1’s price to $110,595.

Less-expensive Hummer EV SUV models are also coming. A Hummer EV3X version costing $99,995 will follow Edition 1 deliveries in spring 2023 with the same tri-motor powertrain, as will a dual-motor EV2X with an $89,995 base price. Both should offer more than 300 miles of range, according to GMC. Finally, a 250-mile dual-motor EV2 model is scheduled to arrive in spring 2024 with a $79,995 base price.

