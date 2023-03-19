Apple Announces MacBook Air With M2 Chip Available to Order … – MacRumors

Apple today announced that the new MacBook Air equipped with the M2 chip will be available to order starting Friday, July 8 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time. Apple said deliveries to customers and in-store availability will begin Friday, July 15.



MacRumors exclusively reported that Apple planned to launch the new MacBook Air on July 15, and the date has now been confirmed by Apple. Customers will be able to order the MacBook Air via Apple.com or the Apple Store app.

The new MacBook Air has been redesigned with a slightly larger 13.6-inch display, a notch, flatter edges, and new Starlight and Midnight color options. The notebook features MagSafe charging, an upgraded 1080p camera, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack with support for high-impedance headphones, four speakers, and more.

Apple says the M2 chip has up to an 18% faster CPU, up to a 35% faster GPU, and up to a 40% faster Neural Engine compared to the M1 chip. With the M2 chip, the MacBook Air can be configured with up to 24GB of unified memory, whereas the M1 chip supports a maximum 16GB of memory. The notebook is available with up to a 2TB SSD.

Pricing for the new MacBook Air starts at $1,199 in the United States. The previous-generation MacBook Air with the M1 chip remains available for $999.

