iPhone 15 Ultra could be the most expensive iPhone of 2023: 5 things we know – India Today

By Sneha Saha: This year, Apple launched the iPhone 14 series among some other models. The lineup includes four models in total – the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple ditched the "mini" model this year and replaced it with "plus". Next year too, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to refresh the lineup a bit.

Rumours circulating the internet suggest that next year Apple will launch an "ultra" model instead of "pro max". In other words, in 2023, we could see the iPhone 15 Ultra instead of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Though Apple hasn’t revealed anything about the iPhone 15 Ultra yet, we have rumours and leaks that have already suggested many prospects of the “most expensive” iPhone model of 2023. Let's take a look at everything we know about 2023's most expensive iPhone model.

–Recently leaked renders suggest that, after 3 years, Apple is considering changing the design language of its iPhone 15 series. Shifting from a flat to a curved design, once again. As per the latest report coming from Apple Insider, the iPhone 15 Ultra will bring curved edges. This is for the first time that renders of the iPhone 15 Ultra have leaked, giving us a rough picture of how it could look. Now, the curved design means the top-end iPhone model will be a lot different in terms of looks when compared to current iPhone models. The iPhone 14 series and even a year older iPhone 13 series sports a flat-edged design, a design debuted with the iPhone 12.

–The leaked renders also revealed that the iPhone 15 Ultra will offer a dual selfie camera system, which is the very first time for any iPhone model. It could be possible that both “pro” and “ultra” models will come with a dual selfie camera system while the base models will stick to a single front camera.

–The same report revealed that the iPhone 15 Ultra, or the most premium iPhone of 2023, will feature a titanium glass body, which is said to be essential for wireless charging support.

–Some of the past reports suggested that Sony Group will supply Apple with its latest image sensor for the next-gen iPhone models. The Sony sensor is said to be built in a way that captures more light and reduces overexposure or underexposure in certain situations. The sensor will primarily help in situations when the object is standing against a strong backlight.

–Another past report coming from Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that the iPhone 15 series will come not with clickable volume and power buttons, instead there will be solid-state buttons.

Now, in terms of hardware, the entire iPhone 15 lineup is expected to be powered by the A17 Bionic chip. This year, Apple changed its strategy and launched the iPhone 14 and the 14 Plus with a year-old A15 Bionic chipset. While the Pro models – the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max – are powered by an A16 Bionic chip that offers not just faster performance but also improved battery life and cameras.

So, considering the leaks and rumours, it will not be wrong to say that Apple will bring big changes in terms of both design and specifications. Let's wait for the company to reveal more details in 2023.

