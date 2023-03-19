Best Early Black Friday Deals on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air – MacRumors

We’re two weeks out from Black Friday on November 25, but as is well known, Black Friday shopping is more of a month-long event rather than a singular day. Because of this, we’re already tracking numerous all-time low deals that you can get on Apple’s MacBook Pro and MacBook Air lineup today, and that’s what we’re focusing on in this article.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Shoppers should note that although many of the deals shared below are current record low prices, there is no guarantee we won’t see steeper discounts later in the month or in December. Apple product sales fluctuate often during the holidays, the best you can do is strike while the iron is hot during these best-ever price events.

Apple’s 2021 MacBook Pro family has some of the steepest markdowns this season, with the 14-inch notebooks reaching up to $499 off on Amazon right now. For the 1TB 14-inch MacBook Pro, which is on sale for $1,999.99, this is an all-time low price.

Similar to the 14-inch model, the 16-inch MacBook Pro has notable markdowns this season with savings of up to $499 available on Amazon right now. Prices start at $1,999.99 for 512GB and reach $2,199.99 for 1TB. Both of these sales are all-time low prices.

Updated with new low prices on 11/16

The refreshed 2022 512GB 13-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $1,349.99, down from $1,499.00. The 256GB is on sale for a second-best price of $1,149.00, which is $150 off.

Updated on 11/16 with new prices.

All-time low deals are available for both models of the MacBook Air, with both the 256GB and 512GB models getting $150 discounts on Amazon and B&H Photo. You’ll find prices starting at $1,049.00 for 256GB and reaching to $1,349.00 for 512GB.

We’re keeping track of all of the season’s best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you’ll find for Black Friday 2022.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

A selection of macOS tips to make your Mac life a more effortless experience.

A selection of quick iOS tips that will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on January 23 released iOS 16.3, delivering support for Security Keys for Apple IDs, changes to Emergency SOS functionality, support for the second-generation HomePod, and more.

Apple’s most powerful Mac will finally shift to Apple silicon.

Dates have yet to be announced for Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference, but it should take place in early June.

Apple’s AR/VR headset is coming soon with eye- and gesture-tracking, dual 4K displays, M-series chips, and more. Here’s what we know so far.

Next-generation version of iOS, set to be previewed at WWDC 2023 in June with a public release in September.

3 days ago by Hartley Charlton

3 days ago by Tim Hardwick

3 days ago by Tim Hardwick

4 days ago by Tim Hardwick

4 days ago by Tim Hardwick



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source