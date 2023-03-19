Apple AirPods Pro Earbuds May Get A Brilliant Surprise Upgrade – Forbes

A new feature could be coming to AirPods Pro first generation.

Apple AirPods Pro are now into their second-generation model, with significant new features and improvements. But one of these, surprisingly, could be coming to the first-gen earbuds as well.

October 3 update below. This post was first published on October 1, 2022.

This is according to first-generation AirPods Pro owners who have installed the iOS 16.1 beta to their iPhones. Adaptive Transparency is one of the highlights of AirPods Pro second generation (although there are many) and strives to do something revolutionary: to make real life sound better.

October 5 update: that was nice while it lasted. Rumors that the Adaptive Transparency feature was nothing more than a bug have now been confirmed, with the latest iOS 16.1 beta removing the option. Ah well.

October 3 update. As well as the first-gen AirPods Pro seeming to get Adaptive Transparency, new reports suggest that the feature which was thought to be exclusive to the second-generation AirPods Pro will be coming to AirPods Max as well.

First of all, this seems to confirm that it’s not a bug, as was definitely a possibility. According to MacRumors, users have now said that their AirPods Max, running the latest 5A304a beta firmware, can now see the Adaptive Transparency feature appear as a toggle in Settings on their iPhones or iPads running the latest respective beta software versions.

Again, the chip in the AirPod Max is H1, the same as in the first-gen AirPods Pro. So, it seems that chip could be enough to make Adaptive Transparency a reality, not the H2 chip which has just debuted in the second-generation AirPods Pro.

Which leads to another question, which is not yet answered. Though, stay tuned in case it becomes clear. That is, will the other headphones that have both active noise-cancelling and the H1 chip inside, the Beats Fit Pro, benefit from Adaptive Transparency as well?

There are other headphones with H1 processor, such as AirPods second-generation and AirPods third-generation, but these don’t have noise-cancelling and therefore don’t have the capability to have Adaptive Transparency.

More as we have it.

Sure, we’re used to brilliant noise-cancelling on AirPods Pro first generation, though it’s certainly improved on the new model, but what about when you need to hear the outside world?

For instance, if you’re in a coffee shop and need to hear them call your name when your beverage is ready but don’t want to stop listening to music while you wait. For that, you would switch to Transparency Mode.

On the new AirPods Pro, that’s adaptive transparency, which works through processing that takes place 48,000 times per second to adjust harsh environmental noise. It works well, making tough noises a little more bearable, though they don’t disappear altogether.

All very good, but then came this surprise development.

People using the latest iOS beta, that’s iOS 16.1 beta 3, are finding that they can access Adaptive Transparency, too.

Which is interesting because Apple has said that this feature happens because of the H2 processor, which the original AirPods Pro did not have.

For this feature to appear, the latest AirPods beta software is needed, which is called build 5A304a.

Of course it’s still possible this is just a bug, and at this stage it’s not clear whether that’s all it is and the access will vanish again before iOS 16.1 reaches general release. But if not, it could mean a real upgrade for users of the original AirPods Pro without them having to spend a cent.

source