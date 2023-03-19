New AirPods Pro ear tips are incompatible with original AirPods Pro, Apple explains why – Economic Times

Apple rolls out iOS 16.0.2! This update fixes shaking camera bug, copy-paste prompt issue & more

Apple is fixing iOS 16 bug, shaky camera issue on iPhone 14 series; update to roll out by next week

Instagram is back online following 2-hour outage and Twitter memefest

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is monitoring developments related to Credit Suisse, though the Swiss lender’s limited size and scope in the country means that any major impact is unlikely, said people familiar with the matter. Local bond traders said the risk of contagion is negligible. Bankers said Credit Suisse India will have enough capital.

The Adani Group said Vinod Adani continues to be a part of the promoter group, in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

Over a dozen online pharmacies are seeking an audience with health ministry officials to explain their stance over show-cause notices issued to them last month over sale of drugs in alleged violation of norms, top executives said.

Stock Radar: Breakout from Triangle pattern may take the Sensex stock towards May 2022 highs; time to buy?

The Adani-Hindenburg fallout: ESG rating agencies can’t be onlookers when controversies break out

Replacement? Recall? Upgrade? Ola Electric’s word jugglery in the S1 Pro front-fork controversy

