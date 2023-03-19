Holiday Special: How to Watch the Ball Drop without Cable – Hulu – Hulu Press

There’s no place like New York City to celebrate the holidays, and there’s nothing more iconic to than the Times Square ball drop on New Year’s Eve. From Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest* to Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with Dolly Parton*, we’re streaming everything you need to ring in the new year.

Date: Tuesday, December 20

Time: 8 p.m. EST

Channel: CBS

Sing along with the Christmas queen herself in this two-hour primetime concert special filmed at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Fans can expect the legendary singer to perform her biggest holiday hits including the iconic “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

Watch: Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!*

Date: Thursday, December 22, 2022

Time: 8 p.m. EST

Channel: NBC

From Justin Timberlake’s “Wrapinville” to Adam Sandler’s Hanukkah song, catch your favorite holiday-themed skits spanning all 48 seasons of the iconic New York-based sketch comedy program.

Watch: A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special*

Date: Sunday, December 25, 2022

Time: 10 a.m. EST

Channel: ABC

Siblings Derek and Julianne Hough are bringing the magic of Disney parks to you this Christmas. The annual Magical Christmas Day Parade special will showcase heartwarming family stories, Disney 2023 sneak peeks, and musical performances from Meghan Trainor, Maren Morris, Becky G, and more!

Watch: Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade*

Date: Monday, December 26, 2022

Time: 9 p.m. EST

Channel: ABC

A year in review: ABC’s Robin Roberts takes viewers down memory lane and recounts all of the biggest pop culture moments and news stories of 2022.

Watch: The Year: 2022*

Date: Saturday, December 31, 2022

Time: 8 p.m. EST

Channel: ABC

Each year, you can count on Ryan Seacrest ringing in the new year on our TV screens with musical performances from the biggest names in music. Stay tuned for more information on the 2023 New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special.

Watch: Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest*

Date: Saturday, December 31, 2022

Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

Channel: NBC

Ring in the new year with Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton in Miami on Saturday, December 21, 2022 starting at 10:30 p.m. EST on NBC. With an iconic duo like this, you know the countdown party will be legendary.

Watch: Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with Dolly Parton*

Date: Saturday, December 31, 2022

Time: TBD

Channel: CNN

Few things are more entertaining than Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen partying the year away in their annual CNN New Year’s Eve Live special. Tune in this year for even more laughs and appearances from special guests yet to be announced.

Watch: CNN New Year’s Eve Live*

Date: Monday, January 2, 2023

Time: 11 a.m. EST

Channel: ABC, NBC, Univision

The Rose Parade is a New Year’s Day tradition. Each year, street floats made entirely of flowers, marching bands, and equestrians strolls along Colorado Ave. in Pasadena to showcase the west coast’s paradise in bloom, even in the midst of winter.

Watch: The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration*

