The 256GB Mac mini is down to $570 today – Macworld

When you purchase through links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.
A new Mac mini may be on the way, but you can grab an excellent deal on the M1 model right now: Amazon is selling the 256GB Mac Mini for $570 when a $99 discount is automatically applied at checkout, a savings of $129 the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this model.
The M1 Mac mini might not come with a keyboard, mouse, or monitor, but it doesn’t skimp on performance. You get an 8-core M1 processor with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage along with a pair of Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI, ethernet, and a headphone jack. Plus, its small enclosure means it can fit just about anywhere.
We called the Mac mini “a tremendous value” in our 4.5-star review—and that was at the regular price. So go grab one right now before the price goes back up.
Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He’s still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.
