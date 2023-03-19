New 16-inch iPad rumored to arrive in late 2023 – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

16-inch iPad could be in the works

A rumor claims that Apple is preparing to reveal a 16-inch iPad in the fourth quarter of 2023.

A larger iPad model than the existing 12.9-inch model has been rumored for years, though Apple has never announced anything. A new leak from someone claiming to be familiar with Apple’s product plans claims a 16-inch iPad is coming.

According to a report from The Information, the leaker says Apple could reveal a 16-inch iPad in the fourth quarter of 2023. However, they warned that the date could change or the product could be killed in development.

There has been plenty of speculation around a larger iPad model, though credible evidence has yet to surface. The leaker refers to the iPad without any name attached, but it is likely going to fall under the iPad Pro branding.

In 2021, Mark Gurman suggested that a larger iPad Pro would arrive “a couple of years down the road at the earliest.” In June, a different leak from display supply chain analyst Ross Young suggested a 14-inch iPad could be coming and not be a pro model.

Either the 14-inch iPad or 16-inch iPad could exist, or both, since the display sizes line up with existing products. Apple’s Liquid Retina XDR display used on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is already available in the 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple updated its iPad Pro lineup in October with the M2 processor and little else of note. This minor update left Apple fans confused, as the redesigned 10.9-inch iPad got a new landscape FaceTime camera, but not the iPad Pro.

The iPad Pro tends to be updated on an 18-month cycle, so a fourth-quarter 2023 announcement would be early by Apple’s normal schedule. However, a new display size could warrant an earlier-than-usual announcement

My 12.9″ A10X-based iPad Pro spends most of its time on my nightstand or coffee table. I use it primarily for watching video, reading, and playing Civ6.

I’d love to upgrade to a large screen iPad, but I don’t need fancy pants cameras or an X$R display. I just want speed (for Civ6) and a big display.

So I hope they come out with a larger screen iPad Air.

Maybe a 16″ iPad Pro will create the space in the lineup for a 12.9″ iPad Air….

Don’t care how much, if they make one I’m buying it!

16″ is a pretty good size for a Wacom replacement. The 13″ is a little too small. Maybe it could use Thunderbolt to really bring display lag to a minimum.

There are some rumors of macOS or macOS apps coming to iPad, maybe this would be the one? I’m sure there would be a lot of creative users that would love to run Blender, ZBrush, or other creative tools right on a larger screen iPad. If Apple wanted a killer application for Pro iPads, this would be it. It would make a lot of sense for the iPad Pro line to get more parity with Mac and allow side-loading since many of these apps would never be available otherwise.

A 16″ would be nice as a desktop replacement, although I don’t really like my Smart Keyboard. It makes using the iPad as an iPad too awkward. Sometimes you want to mainly use the pencil or touch, but do a little typing and that is hard with the Smart Keyboard. I would prefer a standard aluminum Apple Keyboard with a little trackpad in front like the Smart Keyboard. I’d love that for my Mac too. A Smart Keyboard with bluetooth link so it keeps working when detached might be alright too.

Hopefully a larger iPad will have at least 2 USB-C ports.

If it could run Mac apps like Blender, I would definitely be buying it.

Parity with a Mac would only occur if it was able to run macOS.

Holy crap! How much would this weigh? Put handles on the sides?

